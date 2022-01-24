|
January 24, 2022
- In Ravenna starts the course for driving heavy vehicles
aimed at port terminal operators and the Port Cooperative
- Rossi: concrete feedback to the shortage of drivers
- In the coming days a course will be launched for
obtaining professional licenses for driving vehicles
heavy aimed at terminal companies and the Cooperative
Port of the port of Ravenna, formation process that is
result of the project "Professional Licenses for employees of the
port undertakings" and which is fully financed
by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Center
Northern falling within the activities envisaged in the Plan
Organic Port and in the subsequent Port Training Plan that has
the objective of supporting employment, renewal and
the professional updating of the staff of port undertakings.
The AdSP specified that the port operators themselves had
reported this activity as the most urgent by
implement among those provided for in the Training Plan, which
it also includes other lines of training such as the updating of
Port Security standards, the deepening of the English language,
ISO standard and actions for the improvement of the cycle in the
interface between state-owned areas and non-state port area.
- In the coming months the AUREA driving school will train driving
of heavy vehicles. 23 employees identified directly by the eight
port companies that have joined: Cooperativa Portuale, Setramar,
Soco, Lloyd, Colacem, Docks ECS, Fassa and Buzzi Unicem.
-
- "The problem of the shortage of drivers for heavy goods vehicles
- explained the president of the AdSP, Daniele Rossi - is
lately in the limelight of the news because it is seriously
compromising the efficiency of the national logistics system and also
within a port area risks producing inefficiencies. A
this problem the port of Ravenna wanted to give a feedback
concrete and in collaboration with port companies, first among
all the Port Cooperative, has built and shared a
training plan that took into account the need for
operators themselves reported as a priority. It is therefore
provided to carry out this training course, entirely
financed with resources of the Port System Authority, which
not only does it respond to a very felt need but,
through a professional growth of workers who work
inside the port, it also allows you to make even more
our airport is safe and competitive».
