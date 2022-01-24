



January 24, 2022

Original news In Ravenna starts the course for driving heavy vehicles aimed at port terminal operators and the Port Cooperative

Rossi: concrete feedback to the shortage of drivers

In the coming days a course will be launched for obtaining professional licenses for driving vehicles heavy aimed at terminal companies and the Cooperative Port of the port of Ravenna, formation process that is result of the project "Professional Licenses for employees of the port undertakings" and which is fully financed by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Center Northern falling within the activities envisaged in the Plan Organic Port and in the subsequent Port Training Plan that has the objective of supporting employment, renewal and the professional updating of the staff of port undertakings. The AdSP specified that the port operators themselves had reported this activity as the most urgent by implement among those provided for in the Training Plan, which it also includes other lines of training such as the updating of Port Security standards, the deepening of the English language, ISO standard and actions for the improvement of the cycle in the interface between state-owned areas and non-state port area.

In the coming months the AUREA driving school will train driving of heavy vehicles. 23 employees identified directly by the eight port companies that have joined: Cooperativa Portuale, Setramar, Soco, Lloyd, Colacem, Docks ECS, Fassa and Buzzi Unicem.

"The problem of the shortage of drivers for heavy goods vehicles - explained the president of the AdSP, Daniele Rossi - is lately in the limelight of the news because it is seriously compromising the efficiency of the national logistics system and also within a port area risks producing inefficiencies. A this problem the port of Ravenna wanted to give a feedback concrete and in collaboration with port companies, first among all the Port Cooperative, has built and shared a training plan that took into account the need for operators themselves reported as a priority. It is therefore provided to carry out this training course, entirely financed with resources of the Port System Authority, which not only does it respond to a very felt need but, through a professional growth of workers who work inside the port, it also allows you to make even more our airport is safe and competitive».







