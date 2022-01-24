



January 24, 2022

Civolani (TEA): the time of uncertainty is over

For motorway access of exceptional transport to the port of Genoa agreed and certain transit windows have been established. This was announced by the president of Exceptional Transporters Associates (TEA), Luca Civolani, emphasizing that "time of uncertainty is over. Today more than ever - it has explained Civolani - we are aware and aware of fragility structural and economic importance of Genoa and Liguria', strategic crossroads for Italian imports and exports located in a critical situation from a succession of structural interventions, shipbuilding, maintenance, monitoring and control of the network motorway that had made it impossible to plan and respect orders taken by producers and transporters.

TEA has highlighted that with such critical issues many companies have risked closure and many others have suffered a strong economic downturn. Thanking the League MP Edoardo Rixi and the Director of the Genoa Trunk of Autostrade per l'Italia, Civolani announced that a technical table has finally allowed the creation of a safe, certain and reliable shipbuilding plan that allows the passage of all users of the section motorway, control and punctual monitoring of the network allowing at the same time trusted windows for import and the export of all the exceptional goods».







