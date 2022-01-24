|
|
|
|
January 24, 2022
|
|
- Transit windows for motorway transport access
exceptional at the port of Genoa
-
- Civolani (TEA): the time of uncertainty is over
-
- For motorway access of exceptional transport to the port of
Genoa agreed and certain transit windows have been established.
This was announced by the president of Exceptional Transporters
Associates (TEA), Luca Civolani, emphasizing that "time
of uncertainty is over. Today more than ever - it has
explained Civolani - we are aware and aware of fragility
structural and economic importance of Genoa and Liguria',
strategic crossroads for Italian imports and exports located in a
critical situation from a succession of structural interventions,
shipbuilding, maintenance, monitoring and control of the network
motorway that had made it impossible to plan and respect
orders taken by producers and transporters.
-
- TEA has highlighted that with such critical issues many companies
have risked closure and many others have suffered a strong
economic downturn. Thanking the League MP Edoardo
Rixi and the Director of the Genoa Trunk of Autostrade per l'Italia,
Civolani announced that a technical table has finally allowed
the creation of a safe, certain and reliable shipbuilding plan
that allows the passage of all users of the section
motorway, control and punctual monitoring of the network
allowing at the same time trusted windows for import
and the export of all the exceptional goods».
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail