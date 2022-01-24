|
|
|
|
January 24, 2022
|
|
- ESPO reiterates its concern that the application of the ETS
EU shipping can undermine the competitiveness of ports
European
-
- Among the proposals, that of considering, for the purposes of counting
of emissions, the elusive port of call at a neighboring non-EU port such as
a stopover at an EU port
-
- The Association of European Ports, reiterating its support for the
proposal to include maritime transport in the system for
EU Emissions Trading (ETS)
(
of 14
July 2021), however, has again focused the attention today
on the possibility of circumvention of the scope of
a regional system such as that of the European Union
by scaling ships in ports outside Europe. The proposal of the
European Commission for a European maritime ETS - explained
the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) - covers emissions
produced in the course of ship navigation within the EU
and those of ships berthing in EU ports as well as the
half of the emissions from extra-EU travel, including both
routes entering and leaving the EU. According to ESPO, due to the
limited scope of the current ETS proposal, ships,
in order to reduce costs to a minimum, they will be able to find ways to
avoid entering the scope of the EU ETS
changing the route and calling, where possible, in ports
outside Europe close to those of the EU.
-
- In view of next Wednesday's meeting of the
Parliament's Committee on Industry, Research and Energy
European that will also deal with the ETS system, the association
of European ports highlighted that these ports of call in ports
outside Europe could seriously compromise the effectiveness
of the maritime ETS, as emissions would not be reduced
generated overall by shipping, but indeed could
even increase given that the change of course of the ships
to reach non-EU ports could involve the lengthening
of navigation.
-
- ESPO pointed out that, in addition, the transfer of stopovers
to non-European ports would subtract traffic and activities
to European ports, with a particularly pronounced impact on those
EU ports that are already in fierce competition with
other ports of nations close to the EU, such as those located in the
North Sea, in the Baltic Sea, in the Mediterranean and in the Black Sea.
-
- For the European Sea Ports Organisation, then, the clause of
safeguard included in the European Commission's proposal
to mitigate this risk is too limited and too late,
while - according to the association - it would be necessary to proceed to
an overall assessment of the impact of the implications of the
proposal on carbon leakage and
Companies.
-
- ESPO's belief is that, instead, to give a
response to the problem of greenhouse gas emissions from
ships the most suitable option would be by far that of a
measure based on the global market, system that - took over
the association - it would be more difficult to circumvent and
would entail less risk of negative effects on competitiveness
compared to a regional measure such as that proposed by the
EU Commission. To this end, ESPO renewed its exhortation
to the European Union to increase the pressure on the International
Maritime Organization (IMO) to make progress in the
development of such a market-based measure, to which - according to
the association of European ports - should follow an alignment
between the EU ETS and the market-based measure applied at level
international.
-
- "European ports - clarified Isabelle Ryckbost,
Secretary-General of ESPO - are in favour of a system of
emissions trading and see pricing as a
excellent tool to promote more behaviors
Ecological. However, the Commission's proposal contains too many
loopholes that risk seriously damaging activities
European ports without any gain in the reduction of
emissions from maritime transport, on the contrary. Ships
- noted Ryckbost - they can move, ports cannot. Polluter
will not pay but will leave where possible, without any
gain in terms of emissions. We simply can't
wait and assess the damage that would result from the current
proposal. The Commission, Parliament and the Council must
take decisive action to prevent the risk of stopovers
elusive, the relocation of port activities beyond
outside the EU and the negative impact on connectivity
European'.
-
- Beyond market-based measurement, ESPO proposes
also to broaden the scope of the proposal made
by the European Commission considering, for the purposes of counting the
ETS emissions, the elusive port of call at a neighboring non-EU port such as
a stopover at an EU port. For the association, moreover, it would be
it is necessary to strengthen the proposed monitoring mechanism in order to
to clearly detect elusive trends and plan actions in the
if such trends are identified.
- Finally, ESPO asked that any revenues deriving from
from the application of the ETS mechanism to shipping
reinvested in the European maritime transport sector, in
particular to facilitate the dissemination and use of
sustainable alternative marine fuels, including
the electrification of ships and port infrastructures in
ship service.
|
