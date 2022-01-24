|
January 24, 2022
- The National Union of Port Companies has joined the
Conftrasporto
- Barbera: we are convinced that we can make an active contribution
the activities of the Confederation
- The National Union of Port Companies (Uniport) has joined the
Conftrasporto, the confederation of Confcommercio that brings together the
associations of companies from all over the world of transport services and
of logistics. Uniport explained that the entry into Conftransporto
establishes a new step in the enhancement strategy
of the association, which represents companies operating in the field
port, launched six months ago with the adhesion of important players
of the sector that have significantly expanded the base
associative that today employs over 4,000 workers, for a turnover
annual of about one billion euros, handles 60% of the containers
in Italy and represents the main cruise terminals, terminals
ro-ro, ro-ro pax terminal and bulk terminal.
- "The entry into Conftrasporto - specified the
president of FISE Uniport, Federico Barbera - constitutes the point
of arrival of a path started a few months ago, on issues of
common interest in the country's development strategies
on ports and transport and shared during our participation in the
Annual Transport Forum. We are convinced that we can make a contribution
active to the activities of the Confederation and, at the same time,
thanks to the unity of intent and the comparison with others
actors in the world of transport represented, to be able to make
even more effective representation policies to protect
of our companies'.
- "We are pleased - said the vice president of
Confcommercio and president of Conftrasporto, Paolo Uggè - of
welcome in the house of Confcommercio an association that
is a historic point of reference for the port sector and
which allows us to significantly strengthen the monitoring of
maritime transport. An even more strategic entry in
how ports are today a strategic asset for the
economic revival of our country, also in the light of the funds
allocated in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan».
