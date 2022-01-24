



January 24, 2022

Original news The National Union of Port Companies has joined the Conftrasporto

Barbera: we are convinced that we can make an active contribution the activities of the Confederation

The National Union of Port Companies (Uniport) has joined the Conftrasporto, the confederation of Confcommercio that brings together the associations of companies from all over the world of transport services and of logistics. Uniport explained that the entry into Conftransporto establishes a new step in the enhancement strategy of the association, which represents companies operating in the field port, launched six months ago with the adhesion of important players of the sector that have significantly expanded the base associative that today employs over 4,000 workers, for a turnover annual of about one billion euros, handles 60% of the containers in Italy and represents the main cruise terminals, terminals ro-ro, ro-ro pax terminal and bulk terminal.

"The entry into Conftrasporto - specified the president of FISE Uniport, Federico Barbera - constitutes the point of arrival of a path started a few months ago, on issues of common interest in the country's development strategies on ports and transport and shared during our participation in the Annual Transport Forum. We are convinced that we can make a contribution active to the activities of the Confederation and, at the same time, thanks to the unity of intent and the comparison with others actors in the world of transport represented, to be able to make even more effective representation policies to protect of our companies'.

"We are pleased - said the vice president of Confcommercio and president of Conftrasporto, Paolo Uggè - of welcome in the house of Confcommercio an association that is a historic point of reference for the port sector and which allows us to significantly strengthen the monitoring of maritime transport. An even more strategic entry in how ports are today a strategic asset for the economic revival of our country, also in the light of the funds allocated in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan».







