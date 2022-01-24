|
January 24, 2022
- WSC reiterates that eu ETS for shipping must
be directed towards a global solution
- Wrong - denounces the association - to move from a policy
based on "the polluter pays" to one in which "who
pollutes is paid"
- The World Shipping Council (WSC), the association it represents
the world's leading containerized shipping companies,
is concerned that the amendments concerning maritime transport
proposed by the European Parliament as part of the reform process
of the EU ETS, the European Union's system for the exchange of
emission allowances, put the objectives of the Green Deal at risk
European.
- Highlighting that carbon pricing is
a key part of the strategy to promote the adoption of
zero greenhouse gas emission fuels and that the ETS
of the EU can be an important step towards
the adoption of measures based on the global market to be applied to
all ships, and not only to a part of the international fleets,
the shipowners' association explained that there are two
concerns of the WSC regarding the amendments that have been
proposed by German MEP Peter Liese, principal
European Parliament negotiator for the reform of the EU ETS.
- First of all, the World Shipping Council fears the negative effect
of the proposal to amend the definition of "entity"
responsible" which aims to reduce the impact of costs
of the ETS on shipowners and thus to ensure their access
priority to the revenues generated by the ETS, such as the Ocean Fund. "This
- specified the WSC in a note - would undermine the entire plant
of the ETS, transforming it from a 'polluter' policy
pays" to a system in which "the polluter is paid"
and would greatly reduce its effectiveness."
- The second concern of the WSC is aroused by others
amendments under which the European Commission should
abandon its multilateral approach to engage instead in
bilateral agreements with nations in order to extend the
carbon pricing only to the sea routes that serve
Europe. According to the WSC, this would entail a change in
strategy with a costly effect, which would jeopardise progress
towards a global policy on greenhouse gases for shipping
within the Framework of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and
it would therefore slow down progress towards the decarbonisation of the
maritime transport, as well as having other negative effects including
a loss of competitiveness of the ports of the European Union and
a distorting impact on trade.
- Beyond these reasons for concern, the World
Shipping Council reiterated that the EU ETS, as a system
regional, must not in any case compromise or hinder the path
to develop a global system within the IMO:
decarbonisation of maritime transport - underlined the
WSC Chairman and CEO, John Butler -
represents a global effort of all, and regional policy
it must be a guide rather than an obstacle."
