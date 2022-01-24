



January 24, 2022

A waste of time - he denounces - devoting oneself to a plan of the old and outdated logistics

Logistics policies are totally disinterested in the digital security problem. This was denounced by the president of Federlogistica-Conftrasporto, Luigi Merlo: "we are late - explained - on too many concrete aspects and instead of dedicating every available resource, human as well as financial, to the implementation of the PNRR and therefore both of the infrastructures physical, both virtual, primarily cyber security, we risk wasting time again, devoting ourselves to a plan of the logistics that is an old and outdated tool, I would say from seventies, and certainly inadequate to the challenges of the current market worldwide'.

According to Merlo, "it would be important to immediately allocate part resources for digitization directly to companies, helping them to equip themselves with adequate cyber security plans. Unfortunately - complained - the Mims, Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, it seems to be transforming more and more every day in a gigantic study center, within which the proposals for digitalization risks retracing the bankruptcy roads already widely tested and certainly not as successful as Uirnet'.







