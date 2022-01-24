|
January 24, 2022
- Merlo (Federlogistica): it is necessary to help companies
logistic to equip themselves with adequate cyber security plans
-
- A waste of time - he denounces - devoting oneself to a plan of the
old and outdated logistics
-
- Logistics policies are totally disinterested in the
digital security problem. This was denounced by the president of
Federlogistica-Conftrasporto, Luigi Merlo: "we are late -
explained - on too many concrete aspects and instead of dedicating
every available resource, human as well as financial,
to the implementation of the PNRR and therefore both of the infrastructures
physical, both virtual, primarily cyber security,
we risk wasting time again, devoting ourselves to a plan of the
logistics that is an old and outdated tool, I would say from
seventies, and certainly inadequate to the challenges of the current market
worldwide'.
-
- According to Merlo, "it would be important to immediately allocate part
resources for digitization directly to companies,
helping them to equip themselves with adequate cyber security plans. Unfortunately
- complained - the Mims, Ministry of Infrastructure and
Sustainable Mobility, it seems to be transforming more and more every day
in a gigantic study center, within which the proposals for
digitalization risks retracing the bankruptcy roads
already widely tested and certainly not as successful as
Uirnet'.
