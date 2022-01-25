|
January 25, 2022
- The port of Trieste closed 2021 with an increase in
+2.2% of traffic
- Miscellaneous goods growing also on 2019
- Last year the port of Trieste handled 55.36 million
of tons of goods, with a progression of +2.2% on 2020 and
with a decrease of -10.7% on the pre-pandemic year of 2019. In
growth compared to both 2020 and 2019 were goods
miscellaneous with a total of 17.36 million tons and increments
respectively +8.2% and +2.6% on the previous two years. The
solid bulk, with 572 thousand tons, have increased of +5.7% on
2020 and decreased by -66.7% on 2019, while liquid bulk
have totaled 37,43 million tons, with decreases of -0.4% and
-13.7% on 2020 and 2019.
- With regard to the traffic of miscellaneous goods, which is
result slightly lower than the historical record of 17.78
million tons of 2018, the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea has announced that last
year has been equal to 757 thousand teu, with reductions of -2.4% on the
2020 and -4.1% on 2019. The institution specified that the decline
on 2020, "it goes back to multiple factors: pandemic, lockdown of
Suez, increase in freight, difficulty in finding teu
empty and, in October, the demonstrations. Co-causes that have
inevitably led to negative repercussions on traffic
containerized'. In particular, the AdSP specified that
'the overall decrease depends in particular on the terminal
TMT containers (-5%) with over 652 thousand teu handled; per
on the contrary, the container traffic on the ferry line
ro-ro to/from Turkey recorded a positive change in
+25.8% with 105 thousand teu». Still on the subject of containers,
the port authority has also pointed out that in 2021 the only
there were 601 thousand full containers (volume similar to that of the
2020) compared to 156 thousand voids (-10.6%). As for containers in
import-export, in 2021 there were 530 thousand (+7.2% on 2020 and +9.2%
on 2019), while the containers in transhipment were 227 thousand
(-19.2% and -25.3% respectively). About the latter
data, the AdSP pointed out that "it is evident therefore, that
Trieste's gateway role is constantly growing on the basin
of the European market. Dynamics clearly driven by expansion
of the use of the railway in recent years, including 2021. Just
see that intermodal services developed by a dozen companies
railways active in the port and by various logistics operators,
increase in frequency and origin/destination almost completely
on an international scale, both for containers and for
semi-trailers'. As for the ro-ro sector alone, in the
2021 confirmed a sustained growth trend with the new
historical record of 305,804 units transited (+25.6%).
- With regard to the port of Monfalcone, also managed
from the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic, last year it enlivened
3,28 million tons of cargoes, with an increase of +11.4% on the
2020, of which 2,45 million tons of solid bulk (+20.9%) and
827 thousand tons of various goods (-9.7%). Commercial vehicles,
with 71 thousand vehicles, they fell by -17.9%).
