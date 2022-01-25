



January 25, 2022

Miscellaneous goods growing also on 2019

Last year the port of Trieste handled 55.36 million of tons of goods, with a progression of +2.2% on 2020 and with a decrease of -10.7% on the pre-pandemic year of 2019. In growth compared to both 2020 and 2019 were goods miscellaneous with a total of 17.36 million tons and increments respectively +8.2% and +2.6% on the previous two years. The solid bulk, with 572 thousand tons, have increased of +5.7% on 2020 and decreased by -66.7% on 2019, while liquid bulk have totaled 37,43 million tons, with decreases of -0.4% and -13.7% on 2020 and 2019.

With regard to the traffic of miscellaneous goods, which is result slightly lower than the historical record of 17.78 million tons of 2018, the System Authority Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea has announced that last year has been equal to 757 thousand teu, with reductions of -2.4% on the 2020 and -4.1% on 2019. The institution specified that the decline on 2020, "it goes back to multiple factors: pandemic, lockdown of Suez, increase in freight, difficulty in finding teu empty and, in October, the demonstrations. Co-causes that have inevitably led to negative repercussions on traffic containerized'. In particular, the AdSP specified that 'the overall decrease depends in particular on the terminal TMT containers (-5%) with over 652 thousand teu handled; per on the contrary, the container traffic on the ferry line ro-ro to/from Turkey recorded a positive change in +25.8% with 105 thousand teu». Still on the subject of containers, the port authority has also pointed out that in 2021 the only there were 601 thousand full containers (volume similar to that of the 2020) compared to 156 thousand voids (-10.6%). As for containers in import-export, in 2021 there were 530 thousand (+7.2% on 2020 and +9.2% on 2019), while the containers in transhipment were 227 thousand (-19.2% and -25.3% respectively). About the latter data, the AdSP pointed out that "it is evident therefore, that Trieste's gateway role is constantly growing on the basin of the European market. Dynamics clearly driven by expansion of the use of the railway in recent years, including 2021. Just see that intermodal services developed by a dozen companies railways active in the port and by various logistics operators, increase in frequency and origin/destination almost completely on an international scale, both for containers and for semi-trailers'. As for the ro-ro sector alone, in the 2021 confirmed a sustained growth trend with the new historical record of 305,804 units transited (+25.6%).

With regard to the port of Monfalcone, also managed from the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic, last year it enlivened 3,28 million tons of cargoes, with an increase of +11.4% on the 2020, of which 2,45 million tons of solid bulk (+20.9%) and 827 thousand tons of various goods (-9.7%). Commercial vehicles, with 71 thousand vehicles, they fell by -17.9%).











