



January 25, 2022

With Gorizia and Marghera-Carbones rise to 24 interports associated with the UIR

Gasparato: in 2022 we aim for a no longer elusive legislative reform that will have to rejuvenate the regulatory system of Law 240/90

The assembly of the members of the Unione Interporti Riuniti (UIR), after a thorough evaluation by a special commission, unanimously approved the application for membership of the Gorizia interport and the Marghera - Carbones terminal Italy. Thus the number of members of the UIR of which today includes the interports of Bari, Bologna, Catania, Cervignano, Gorizia, Livorno, Marcianise, Mortara, Nola, Orte, Padua, Parma, Pordenone, Portogruaro, Porto Marghera, Prato, Rivalta Scrivia, Rovigo, Turin, Trento, Trieste, Vado Ligure, Venice and Verona. Together, the UIR's interports, with over 32 million square meters of logistics areas and five million square meters of warehouses, enliven an annual traffic of 50 thousand trains arriving and departing, of more than 65 million tons of goods to which are added over two million teu containers.

"The numbers of UIR and the new requests for adhesions - he underlined the president of the UIR, Matteo Gasparato - confirm the change of pace imprinted on the association that allowed us to make a qualitative leap. The association, in fact, has equipped with a new organizational structure, with the secretary General Marcello Mariani, and is projected towards the goal of the definitive consecration of the role of structures interports in Italy, as strategic national infrastructures and essential services. We celebrated thirty years of anniversary of Law 240/90 - recalled Gasparato referring to the law for the realization of the interports - with a call from about 50 million euros that the Ministry of Infrastructure and of Sustainable Mobility and the entire technical structure has funds have already been allocated among the participating interports, with a speed of time never seen before».

"In 2022 - announced the president of UIR - we aim to a no longer elusive legislative reform that will have to rejuvenate the regulatory framework of Law 240/90, which established thirty years ago the interports. I think that thanks also to the PNRR - Complementary Fund to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, measure in favor of interports, we will also arrive at a solution of themes, which are useless "ballast" and do not allow to get our structures off the ground."







