January 25, 2022
- With Gorizia and Marghera-Carbones rise to 24 interports
associated with the UIR
- Gasparato: in 2022 we aim for a no longer elusive
legislative reform that will have to rejuvenate the regulatory system
of Law 240/90
- The assembly of the members of the Unione Interporti Riuniti (UIR), after
a thorough evaluation by a special commission,
unanimously approved the application for membership
of the Gorizia interport and the Marghera - Carbones terminal
Italy. Thus the number of members of the UIR of
which today includes the interports of Bari, Bologna, Catania,
Cervignano, Gorizia, Livorno, Marcianise, Mortara, Nola, Orte,
Padua, Parma, Pordenone, Portogruaro, Porto Marghera, Prato,
Rivalta Scrivia, Rovigo, Turin, Trento, Trieste, Vado Ligure,
Venice and Verona. Together, the UIR's interports, with over 32
million square meters of logistics areas and five million
square meters of warehouses, enliven an annual traffic of 50 thousand
trains arriving and departing, of more than 65 million tons of
goods to which are added over two million teu containers.
- "The numbers of UIR and the new requests for adhesions - he
underlined the president of the UIR, Matteo Gasparato - confirm
the change of pace imprinted on the association that allowed us to
make a qualitative leap. The association, in fact, has
equipped with a new organizational structure, with the secretary
General Marcello Mariani, and is projected towards the goal
of the definitive consecration of the role of structures
interports in Italy, as strategic national infrastructures
and essential services. We celebrated thirty years of
anniversary of Law 240/90 - recalled Gasparato referring
to the law for the realization of the interports - with a call from
about 50 million euros that the Ministry of Infrastructure and
of Sustainable Mobility and the entire technical structure has
funds have already been allocated among the participating interports, with
a speed of time never seen before».
- "In 2022 - announced the president of UIR - we aim
to a no longer elusive legislative reform that will have to
rejuvenate the regulatory framework of Law 240/90, which established
thirty years ago the interports. I think that thanks also to the PNRR -
Complementary Fund to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan,
measure in favor of interports, we will also arrive at a solution of
themes, which are useless "ballast" and do not allow
to get our structures off the ground."
