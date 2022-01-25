|
January 25, 2022
- In the fourth quarter of 2021 the traffic of goods in the
port of La Spezia decreased by -11.5%
- In Marina di Carrara annual traffic record
- In 2021 the port of La Spezia handled 13.06 million
tons of goods, with a decrease of -2.5% on the previous year that
was driven by the reduction in bulk volumes, and
a decrease of -17.8% on the pre-pandemic year of 2019 which is
was caused by the decrease in volumes handled in all
product segments.
- In particular, last year in the goods sector alone
various were handled 11.98 million tons of goods
(+8.0% on 2020 and -10.4% on 2019), of which 11.84 million
tons of containerized cargo (respectively +7.2% and
-11,3%). Measured in 20' containers handled, the traffic of
container has been pairs to 1.375.626 teu (+17.2% and -2.4%).
The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea has
communicated that the only containerized traffic in import-export is
state equal to 1,313,846 teu (+19.0% and +3.0%) while that in
transhipment totaled 61,780 teu (-10.9% and -54.0%). In the
liquid bulk segment handled 1.01 million
of tons, with a decrease of -54.3% on 2020 (-52.8% on 2019)
determined by the contraction of -58.1% of liquefied natural gas
fell to 748 thousand tons and -47.2% of petroleum products
refined 172 thousand tons. Accentuated also the
reduction of solid bulk that, with 71 thousand tons, have
recorded a contraction of -29.6% on 2020 (-80.8% on 2019)
determined by the reduction of coal traffic to 39 thousand
tons due to the closure of the Enel coal-fired power plant
(-41.4%) and that of minerals at 14 thousand tons (-56.4%).
- The AdSP has announced that with regard to traffic
passengers, the cruise industry has manifested important
signs of recovery compared to the serious shutdown caused by the pandemic
in 2020, with 53 ships landed in 2021 and the transit of 108 thousand
passengers (+99.7%).
- In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, the port of La Spezia has
handled a total of 2.95 million tons of goods, with
decreases of -11.5% and -19.7% respectively on the same
periods of 2020 and 2019, of which 2.77 million tonnes of
containerized traffic (-4.5% and -14.0%) with a handling of
container pairs to 318,969 teu (-4.0% and -6.9%), 74 thousand tons of
liquid bulk (-81.7% and -79.1%) and 43 thousand tons of bulk
dry (+1,126.4% and -46.0%).
- In the whole of 2021 the port of Marina di Carrara, also
administered by the AdSP of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, marked
historical goals in all sectors, with a movement
total goods of 3.46 million tons (+31.6% on
2020). Miscellaneous goods amounted to 3.14 million tonnes
(+26.5%), with containerized traffic that was equal
to the record share of 101,288 teu (+17.3%) for 1.28 million teu
tons handled (+1.4%) and with 1,22 million tons of
rolling stock (+56.8%) and with 643 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods
(+45,1%). Solid bulk has been 321 thousand tons (+117.0%),
of which 76 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+127.4%) and
245 thousand tons of granules (+114.1%).
