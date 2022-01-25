



January 25, 2022

In Marina di Carrara annual traffic record

In 2021 the port of La Spezia handled 13.06 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -2.5% on the previous year that was driven by the reduction in bulk volumes, and a decrease of -17.8% on the pre-pandemic year of 2019 which is was caused by the decrease in volumes handled in all product segments.

In particular, last year in the goods sector alone various were handled 11.98 million tons of goods (+8.0% on 2020 and -10.4% on 2019), of which 11.84 million tons of containerized cargo (respectively +7.2% and -11,3%). Measured in 20' containers handled, the traffic of container has been pairs to 1.375.626 teu (+17.2% and -2.4%). The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea has communicated that the only containerized traffic in import-export is state equal to 1,313,846 teu (+19.0% and +3.0%) while that in transhipment totaled 61,780 teu (-10.9% and -54.0%). In the liquid bulk segment handled 1.01 million of tons, with a decrease of -54.3% on 2020 (-52.8% on 2019) determined by the contraction of -58.1% of liquefied natural gas fell to 748 thousand tons and -47.2% of petroleum products refined 172 thousand tons. Accentuated also the reduction of solid bulk that, with 71 thousand tons, have recorded a contraction of -29.6% on 2020 (-80.8% on 2019) determined by the reduction of coal traffic to 39 thousand tons due to the closure of the Enel coal-fired power plant (-41.4%) and that of minerals at 14 thousand tons (-56.4%).

The AdSP has announced that with regard to traffic passengers, the cruise industry has manifested important signs of recovery compared to the serious shutdown caused by the pandemic in 2020, with 53 ships landed in 2021 and the transit of 108 thousand passengers (+99.7%).

In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, the port of La Spezia has handled a total of 2.95 million tons of goods, with decreases of -11.5% and -19.7% respectively on the same periods of 2020 and 2019, of which 2.77 million tonnes of containerized traffic (-4.5% and -14.0%) with a handling of container pairs to 318,969 teu (-4.0% and -6.9%), 74 thousand tons of liquid bulk (-81.7% and -79.1%) and 43 thousand tons of bulk dry (+1,126.4% and -46.0%).

In the whole of 2021 the port of Marina di Carrara, also administered by the AdSP of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, marked historical goals in all sectors, with a movement total goods of 3.46 million tons (+31.6% on 2020). Miscellaneous goods amounted to 3.14 million tonnes (+26.5%), with containerized traffic that was equal to the record share of 101,288 teu (+17.3%) for 1.28 million teu tons handled (+1.4%) and with 1,22 million tons of rolling stock (+56.8%) and with 643 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods (+45,1%). Solid bulk has been 321 thousand tons (+117.0%), of which 76 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+127.4%) and 245 thousand tons of granules (+114.1%).











