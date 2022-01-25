|
- In 2021 the port of Algeciras handled 4.8 million
containers (-6.1%)
-
- In the fourth quarter alone, there were 1.2 million
teu (-6.3%)
-
- Last year the traffic of goods in the port of Algeciras is
decreased of -2.1% having been pairs to 105,0 million tons
compared to 107.3 million in the previous year. Miscellaneous goods are
decreased by -5.6% to 70.5 million tons, of which 58.7 million
of tons of containerized goods (-10.3%) made with a
handling of containers pairs to 4,80 million teu (- 6.1%) and
11.8 million tons of conventional goods (+27.5%). In mild
liquid bulk also decreased with 28.1 million tons
(-0.6%), while dry bulk increased by +20.2% to
664 thousand tons.
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, the Spanish port of call has
handled 26.8 million tons of cargo, with a decrease
by -2.3% on the period October-December 2020. Always accentuated
the reduction of container traffic which amounted to
14.3 million tons (-12.8%) with a handling of
containers pairs to 1.2 million teu (-6.3%). Liquid bulk
are attested to 7.1 million tons (- 1.4%) and those solid to
158 thousand tons (-15.1%).
|
