



January 25, 2022

Last year the traffic of goods in the port of Algeciras is decreased of -2.1% having been pairs to 105,0 million tons compared to 107.3 million in the previous year. Miscellaneous goods are decreased by -5.6% to 70.5 million tons, of which 58.7 million of tons of containerized goods (-10.3%) made with a handling of containers pairs to 4,80 million teu (- 6.1%) and 11.8 million tons of conventional goods (+27.5%). In mild liquid bulk also decreased with 28.1 million tons (-0.6%), while dry bulk increased by +20.2% to 664 thousand tons.

In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, the Spanish port of call has handled 26.8 million tons of cargo, with a decrease by -2.3% on the period October-December 2020. Always accentuated the reduction of container traffic which amounted to 14.3 million tons (-12.8%) with a handling of containers pairs to 1.2 million teu (-6.3%). Liquid bulk are attested to 7.1 million tons (- 1.4%) and those solid to 158 thousand tons (-15.1%).







