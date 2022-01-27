|
- Last year the ports of Sardinia have enlivened 44.02
million tons of goods, with an increase of +14.8% on the
2020 and a drop of -4.8% on the pre-pandemic year of 2019. The sun
miscellaneous goods are piled to 13,87 million tons (+19.7% on the
2020 and -3.0% on 2019), liquid bulk at 25.72 million
tons (respectively +13.8% and -7.7%) and solid bulk 4.42
million tons (+6.2% and +8.0%). With regard to goods
miscellaneous, the only container traffic at the Canal Port of Cagliari is
state equal to 32,462 teu, with an increase of +207.3% on 2020 and
a decrease of -8.2% on 2019.
-
- In 2021, moreover, the Sardinian ports recorded a traffic
of scheduled passengers of 4.77 million
(+37.9% on 2020 and -22.2% on 2019), of which 4.08 million
ferry passengers (+37.7% and -18.2%) and 864 thousand passengers
services with the smaller islands (+39.1% and -39.6%). Traffic
cruise was 57 thousand passengers (+730.5% and
-87,0%).
-
- "We close 2021 - commented the president of the AdSP
of the Sea of Sardinia, Massimo Deiana - with decidedly positive percentages
encouraging, which give a glimpse of a definitive exit from the
worst period of crisis. Despite the increase in protocols
sanitary on normal operation, on the one hand, and a
irregular traffic trends, on the other hand, the system airports,
and in particular the whole port cluster, have demonstrated to the
better a large sealing capacity, resisting the
lashed by the crisis, remaining in play despite the numerous
restrictions, without causing inconvenience to the mobility of
passengers and cargo. We are therefore ready, in this 2022, to
regain the peak of the ascent and look to the future with
greater optimism, aware of the fact that new and
important challenges for the revival of key sectors, among all the
of container transhipment, but also planning
infrastructure and planning of passenger services that
can give new lifeblood and competitiveness, at the level
international, to all our eight ports of competence". The
jurisdiction of the AdSP covers the ports of Arbatax, Cagliari,
Golfo Aranci, Olbia, Oristano, Porto Torres, Portovesme and Santa
Teresa of Gallura.
