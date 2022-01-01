



January 26, 2022

Provides for the development of projects based on renewable energy

Enel X, an Enel Group company that offers services for innovation and energy transition, and Grimaldi Euromed, shipping company of the Neapolitan shipowning group Grimaldi, have signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of the electrification of ports that involves the development of projects based on renewable energies such as photovoltaic and wind, the sharing of analysis on cold ironing and model processing of sustainable businesses also based on storage systems (batteries) both on board and on the ground.

The agreement provides for Enel X and Grimaldi to carry out analyses joint vehicles covering both ships and terminals, and particular will concern the distributed generation and accumulation of electricity both on board the ship and in the structures on land. A these will also be added those on energy efficiency and reduction of emissions in maritime and port areas, cold ironing solutions for the power supply of ships on the quay, and the management and optimization of exchanges energy both inside and outside the infrastructure.

"The agreement signed with Enel X - he explained the CEO of the shipowning group, Emanuele Grimaldi - will allow the Grimaldi group to consolidate the path of decarbonisation of its ships during port stops already undertaken for some time. The Grimaldi group, which has always been committed to continuous reduction of emissions from its ships is in fact pioneer in the "Zero Emission in Port", having already installed on board several of its ships huge batteries that allow not to emit any harmful substance into the atmosphere during the stop in port. The collaboration with Enel X will allow to extend this possibility also to ships not equipped with batteries, thus allowing the Grimaldi fleet to confirm its leadership in the sector».

"The collaboration with Grimaldi - highlighted Augusto Raggi, head of Enel X Italia - will give a further impulse to the process of decarbonization and electrification of harbours. With this agreement we want to embark on a path virtuous in a strategic sector for the country and the preparation of joint studies, preparatory to designing business models that are first and foremost sustainable, they are consistent with Enel X's mission and with its constant commitment to electrification and energy efficiency also in the maritime sector and port'.







