January 26, 2022
- Enel X - Grimaldi agreement for decarbonisation and
electrification of ports
-
- Provides for the development of projects based on renewable energy
-
- Enel X, an Enel Group company that offers services for
innovation and energy transition, and Grimaldi Euromed,
shipping company of the Neapolitan shipowning group
Grimaldi, have signed a memorandum of understanding in the field
of the electrification of ports that involves the development of projects
based on renewable energies such as photovoltaic and wind, the
sharing of analysis on cold ironing and model processing
of sustainable businesses also based on storage systems
(batteries) both on board and on the ground.
-
- The agreement provides for Enel X and Grimaldi to carry out analyses
joint vehicles covering both ships and terminals, and
particular will concern the distributed generation and accumulation of
electricity both on board the ship and in the structures on land. A
these will also be added those on energy efficiency and
reduction of emissions in maritime and port areas,
cold ironing solutions for the power supply of ships
on the quay, and the management and optimization of exchanges
energy both inside and outside the infrastructure.
-
- "The agreement signed with Enel X - he explained
the CEO of the shipowning group, Emanuele Grimaldi
- will allow the Grimaldi group to consolidate the path of
decarbonisation of its ships during port stops already
undertaken for some time. The Grimaldi group, which has always been committed to
continuous reduction of emissions from its ships is
in fact pioneer in the "Zero Emission in Port", having
already installed on board several of its ships huge batteries
that allow not to emit any harmful substance into the atmosphere
during the stop in port. The collaboration with Enel X will allow
to extend this possibility also to ships not equipped with
batteries, thus allowing the Grimaldi fleet to confirm
its leadership in the sector».
-
- "The collaboration with Grimaldi - highlighted Augusto
Raggi, head of Enel X Italia - will give a further
impulse to the process of decarbonization and electrification of
harbours. With this agreement we want to embark on a path
virtuous in a strategic sector for the country and the preparation of
joint studies, preparatory to designing business models that
are first and foremost sustainable, they are consistent with Enel X's mission
and with its constant commitment to electrification and
energy efficiency also in the maritime sector and
port'.
