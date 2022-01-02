|
January 26, 2022
- Assiterminal calls for the adoption of a single regulation
on port concessions
- Ferrari: putting into practice the principles of rebalancing
economic-financial port concessions
- Creating a single regulation on port concessions and
put into practice the principles of economic and financial rebalancing
port concessions. The Italian Association urges it
Port & Terminal Operators (Assiterminal) taking stock of the
developments of port regulations, with the design of
Law no. 2469 "Annual law for the market and competition
2021", at first reading in the Senate, and in Article 3, which
we report below, it deals with the concessions of the state-owned areas
Port.
- Referring to the Ddl and remembering that it was indicated the
May as the deadline for its conversion into law, the
director of Assiterminal, Alessandro Ferrari, denounced that
"without clear ideas and uniformity, little progress is made:
the time to create a single regulation on concessions
ports - he underlined - there would still be " and he
specified that an impulse in this direction should come from the
Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility,
dicastery - noted Ferrari - which should regain possession of
«that role of regulator and director that over the years seems
having dispersed but that we all ask him to recover in the
facts'.
- "Repeatedly - complained the director of Assiterminal
- we are witnessing different interpretations by some Authorities
of Port System on the application of the rules on the subject, for example
reduction of the concessionary fees or on the extensions of the
concessions, or we read about leaps forward on regulations for the
renewal or redistribution of tailor state concessions
Made. We cannot understand persistence, among other aspects,
the difficulties of accepting and putting into practice,
principles of the economic and financial rebalancing of concessions of
facing, among other things, the challenges of digitalization and sustainability
they place both the private concessionaire and the Grantor State.'
- "Each - Ferrari noted - has its own models, from
Trieste to Genoa, passing through Ravenna and Palermo: it is true
that kingmakers are now constantly changing but - highlighted the
director of Assiterminal - the prerequisites for creating a system
effective port logistics there could still be, through
a model in which the puzzles are held without dispersing the pieces».
-
- Draft Law No. 2469
- Art. 3.
(Concession of port state areas)
-
- 1. Article 18 of Law No 84 of 28 January 1994 is
replaced by the following:
-
- 'Art. 18. - (Concession of areas and docks) - 1.
The Port System Authority and, where not established,
the maritime authority shall grant concessions to the state-owned areas and
docks included in the port area to the undertakings of which
Article 16, paragraph 3, for the completion of operations
port, without prejudice to the use of the buildings by
public administrations for the performance of relevant functions
maritime and port activities. They are also
licensed by the System Authority
port, and where not established, by the maritime authority,
the realization and management of works related to the activities
maritime and port placed at sea in the context of mirrors
waters external to the forane defenses also to be considered as such
end of port area, provided they are affected by traffic
port and the provision of port services also for the
construction of facilities for embarkation operations and
disembarkation fulfilling the functions of the maritime port. The
concessions are entrusted, after determining the relative
fees, whether or not commensurate with the size of port traffic
carried out there, on the basis of public procedures, initiated
also at the request of a party, with publication of a notice, in the
respect for the principles of transparency, impartiality and
proportionality, ensuring conditions of competition
Actual. Alerts define in a clear, transparent way,
proportionate to the subject-matter of the concession and not
discriminatory subjective requirements for participation and criteria
selection of applications, as well as the maximum duration of
Concessions. The warnings also indicate the elements
concerning the end-of-concession treatment, also in relation to
any compensation to be paid to the outgoing dealer.
The minimum time limit for receipt of requests to participate is
thirty days from the date of publication of the notice.
- 2. Until the expiry of the concessionary licence, this is without prejudice to:
the fees established by the Port System Authorities
relating to concessions already granted on the date of entry into
force of this Law.
-
- 3. The reserve of functional operating spaces for the development
port operations by other non-owner undertakings
of the concession takes place in compliance with the principles of
transparency, fairness and equal treatment.
- 4. Concessions for the establishment and operation of deposits, and
establishments referred to in Article 52 of the Navigation Code, and
the works necessary for the supply of the same,
declared strategic pursuant to Law no. 239 of 23 August 2004,
have a duration of at least ten years.
-
- 5. Concessions may also include the realisation of
infrastructural works.
- 6. For the purposes of granting the concession referred to in paragraph 1,
required that the participants in the award procedure:
- submit, at the time of application, a programme of activities,
assisted by appropriate guarantees, including surety, face
the increase in traffic and productivity of the port;
- possess adequate technical and organizational equipment, suitable
also from the point of view of safety to meet the needs of
a continuous and integrated production and operational cycle
on its own behalf and on behalf of third parties;
- provide for a workforce in relation to the
activities referred to in point (a).
- 7. In each port the concessionaire of an area
state property must directly exercise the activity for the
which one has obtained the concession and cannot be at the time
same concessionaire of another state-owned area in the same port, in
less than the task for which it requires a new
concession is different from that referred to in the concessions already
existing in the same state-owned area, and can not carry out
port activities in spaces other than those that are
were awarded under concession. The prohibition of cumulation referred to in the first
period does not apply in ports of economic importance
international and national, identified in accordance with Article 4, and
in this case, the exchange of labour between the
different state-owned areas given in concession to the same company or to
subjects, however, attributable to the same. On a reasoned request
of the concessionaire undertaking, the granting authority may
authorise the assignment to other port undertakings, authorised to
pursuant to Article 16, the pursuit of certain activities
included in the operating cycle.
- 8. The Port System Authority or, where not
established, the Maritime Authority shall carry out investigations with
annual frequency in order to verify the permanence of the requirements
owned by the dealer at the time of issue of the
granting and implementation of the investments provided for in the programme
of activities referred to in paragraph 6, letter a).
- 9. In case of non-compliance with the obligations assumed by the part
of the concessionaire, as well as failure to reach the
objectives set out in the programme of activities referred to in the subparagraph
6(a), without justified reason, the
port system or, where not established, the authority
maritime declare the forfeiture of the concessionary relationship.
- 10. The provisions of this Article shall also apply to
deposits and establishments of petroleum and chemical products in the state
liquid, as well as other related products, sites in the field
port '.
