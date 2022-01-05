|
January 27, 2022
- In 2021, the Swiss Hupac handled traffic volumes
record
- The current exceptional increase in energy costs is worrying.
The company's 2021-2026 strategy aims east and south
- In 2021 the volumes of intermodal transport handled
from the Swiss Hupac have reached record levels both relatively
services on transalpine routes operated by the company that
services on other traffic routes. Last year,
in fact, the road shipments handled amounted to the new
historical peak of 1.12 million (or 2.12 million teu containers), with
an increase of +10.7% on 2020, of which 601 thousand shipments
on the transalpine axis through Switzerland (+11.8%), 43 thousand
on the transalpine axis through Austria and France (+1.0%) and
479 thousand shipments on other routes (+10.4%).
- Hupac pointed out that if all transport segments have
contributed to the positive development of 2021, last year the
transalpine traffic has grown by +11.8% thanks to
especially the success of the 4-meter corridor via Gottardo,
while in non-transalpine traffic the segments of Europe
Southeastern and Southwestern have developed a lot
dynamic. In addition, the Swiss company has specified that in traffic
containerized maritime ERS Railways, a group company
Hupac, has recovered the losses due to the pandemic of the year
previous and recorded satisfactory growth in volumes
despite persistent volatility.
- Explaining that the positive development of traffic is
to be traced back to last year's economic recovery, but also to the
growing interest in logistics for transport solutions on
competitive and climate-friendly rails, and emphasizing that
Hupac, thanks to a reliable service, is able to
meet the expectations of the industry and transfer further
volumes on the railway, the managing director of the group
Swiss, Mikhail Stahlhut, clarified that however "the
prerequisite is a stable quality. This - has
observed - requires better management of construction sites of
construction today and in the coming years and decades, especially on the
Rhine-Alps corridor. Disruptions and inefficiencies such as
occurred in the second half of 2021 - he specified -
they must not be repeated."
- In this regard, the president of Hupac, Hans-Jörg
Bertschi, noted that of crucial importance for the coming years
is the creation of international bypasses such as upgrading a
alternative route on the left bank of the Rhine between Karlsruhe and
Basel: "the additional capacity we have
need for reliable traffic management on the routes of
feeding of Swiss base tunnels - he said
Bertschi - can be created in a short time and with a
relatively small funding. Upgrading the axis
north-south on the left bank of the Rhine is a prerequisite
important for the full use of Alptransit and for further
transfer of transalpine freight traffic'.
- Hupac executives also warned that another challenge
for combined transport consists of the current
explosion of energy costs, with energy costs of
traction that in several European countries have doubled or even doubled
tripled, with the result of an increase in prices that cannot
be compensated and that is putting a strain on competitiveness
of combined transport. 'The energy costs of transport
rail freight - said Mikhail Stahlhut - should be
evaluated in macroeconomic terms. We can achieve the breakthrough
green only with competitive prices. A contribution to the costs of
transmission of electricity, that is, the component of
price for railway power plants, overhead lines,
etc., it would serve to mitigate the current situation and would send a
an important signal to the market'.
- On the occasion of today's presentation of the operating results
achieved in 2021 the Swiss company has also outlined the
key features of its strategy for 2021-2026
which provides for an increase in the offer on the key market of the
transalpine transport through Switzerland and improvement
of productivity in order to compensate for the reduction in
subsidies. Other development priorities for Hupac are
southern Italy, Spain, eastern and southeastern Europe.
The programme for the next five years foresees investments of 300
millions of Swiss francs for terminals, rolling stock and
computer systems. "With an annual growth of 7% - he
said Hans-Jörg Bertschi - we aim for a volume of 1.5 million
of road shipments in 2026'.
