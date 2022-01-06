|
- Global Ports Holding will operate the new terminal
Tarragona Port Cruises
-
- 12-year concession contract with option
for a further six years
-
- The Turkish group Global Ports Holding (GPH) will manage the
new cruise terminal of the port of Tarragona. The advice of
administration of the Port Authority of the Spanish port of call
has approved the assignment to the company of the relative contract of
12-year concession with option for a further six
years.
-
- The new terminal will be built with an investment of
30 million euros to be paid by the port authority and placed on the Moll
de Balears, which was inaugurated last October and which,
thanks to the extension of 700 linear meters of the quay, it can
now accommodate four cruise ships at the same time.
The planned investment by the GPH Group will amount to
up to €5.5 million.
-
- With Tarragona, the number of ports that are part of the network of
cruise terminal of the Turkish group rises to 23. In 2019, year
before the Covid-19 pandemic that almost stopped
cruise activity, cruise traffic in the
Tarragona's port was 128 thousand passengers.
