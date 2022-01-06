



January 27, 2022

12-year concession contract with option for a further six years

The Turkish group Global Ports Holding (GPH) will manage the new cruise terminal of the port of Tarragona. The advice of administration of the Port Authority of the Spanish port of call has approved the assignment to the company of the relative contract of 12-year concession with option for a further six years.

The new terminal will be built with an investment of 30 million euros to be paid by the port authority and placed on the Moll de Balears, which was inaugurated last October and which, thanks to the extension of 700 linear meters of the quay, it can now accommodate four cruise ships at the same time. The planned investment by the GPH Group will amount to up to €5.5 million.

With Tarragona, the number of ports that are part of the network of cruise terminal of the Turkish group rises to 23. In 2019, year before the Covid-19 pandemic that almost stopped cruise activity, cruise traffic in the Tarragona's port was 128 thousand passengers.









