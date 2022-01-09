



January 27, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Port of Livorno, adopted the new regulation on start-ups to work

Assign additional areas to Sintermar Darsena Toscana and Lorenzini (Italy)

Today the new regulation on start-ups to work of the staff employed in the enterprises of the port of Livorno that will come into force on April 15th. The Port System Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea specified that the regulation has been transposed with some marginal changes, in response to the comments of the Local Advisory Commissions, and aims to improve the assessment tools and guidance with respect to composition of the staff of the port workers, making more timely and homogeneous monitoring activity on the safe conduct of port activities.

With the entry into force of the ordinance all companies authorised pursuant to Articles 16 and 17 of Law 84/94 send the port authority the start-ups of its personnel responsible for carrying out operations and services ports before the start of each shift, as well as in shape summary on a monthly basis.

"We tried - explained the president of the AdSP, Luciano Guerrieri, communicating the adoption of the measure to the members of the Management Committee of the institution - to take a line of clear action to cope with critical situations came to register in our ports also following the crisis Pandemic. We have the conviction that only through a balanced and precise control activity we will be able to to understand if there are any distortions in the modalities organizational work in the ports of reference'.

During today's meeting, the Management Committee of the AdSP gave the ok to the issue of a concessionary title of duration half-yearly in favor of the company Sintermar Darsena Toscana (SDT) for the use of an area of 18,500 square meters in locality Paduletta of the port of Livorno to be allocated to the deposit of semi-trailers operated at the terminal operated by the company at the West Bank of the Darsena Toscana. SDT forecasts in 2022 an average increase in handling volumes of over +10% compared to the previous year, with higher increases for the trailer traffic both unaccompanied (+14.56%) and accompanied (+14.88%), and justified the request for the additional area with the need to cope with congestion difficulties of the terminal through a better logistical organization of the port spaces.

The Management Committee also approved the release of a six-month concession in favour of Lorenzini for the use of an area of 17,000 square meters behind the bank East of the Darsena Toscana and close to the company's terminal. The application for concession is motivated by necessity for the terminal to cope with the significant peak of traffic related to recent fluctuations in the logistic flows of goods enlivened and consequent also to the Covid-19 emergency. The new areas absent in concession will be destined to carry out port operations related to the traffic of containers and goods Varies. The dealer will invest about 1.2 million euros in lifting equipment to be used exclusively for operations carried out in the area in question.

The AdSP has specified that both concessions will be able to be revoked at any time if this is done the revision of the structures of the entire Multipurpose area, in reason for the implementation of the provisions of the Master Plan Harbour.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail