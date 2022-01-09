|
January 27, 2022
- Port of Livorno, adopted the new regulation on
start-ups to work
- Assign additional areas to Sintermar Darsena Toscana and
Lorenzini (Italy)
- Today the new regulation on
start-ups to work of the staff employed in the enterprises of the
port of Livorno that will come into force on April 15th.
The Port System Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea
specified that the regulation has been transposed with some
marginal changes, in response to the comments of the
Local Advisory Commissions, and aims to improve the
assessment tools and guidance with respect to composition
of the staff of the port workers, making more
timely and homogeneous monitoring activity on the
safe conduct of port activities.
- With the entry into force of the ordinance all companies
authorised pursuant to Articles 16 and 17 of Law 84/94
send the port authority the start-ups of its
personnel responsible for carrying out operations and services
ports before the start of each shift, as well as in shape
summary on a monthly basis.
- "We tried - explained the president of the AdSP,
Luciano Guerrieri, communicating the adoption of the measure to the
members of the Management Committee of the institution - to take a line of
clear action to cope with critical situations
came to register in our ports also following the crisis
Pandemic. We have the conviction that only through a
balanced and precise control activity we will be able to
to understand if there are any distortions in the modalities
organizational work in the ports of reference'.
- During today's meeting, the Management Committee of the AdSP
gave the ok to the issue of a concessionary title of duration
half-yearly in favor of the company Sintermar Darsena Toscana
(SDT) for the use of an area of 18,500 square meters in locality
Paduletta of the port of Livorno to be allocated to the deposit of
semi-trailers operated at the terminal operated by the company
at the West Bank of the Darsena Toscana. SDT forecasts in 2022
an average increase in handling volumes of over +10%
compared to the previous year, with higher increases for the
trailer traffic both unaccompanied (+14.56%) and accompanied
(+14.88%), and justified the request for the additional area with
the need to cope with congestion difficulties
of the terminal through a better logistical organization of the
port spaces.
- The Management Committee also approved the release of a
six-month concession in favour of Lorenzini for
the use of an area of 17,000 square meters behind the bank
East of the Darsena Toscana and close to the company's terminal.
The application for concession is motivated by necessity
for the terminal to cope with the significant peak of traffic
related to recent fluctuations in the logistic flows of goods
enlivened and consequent also to the Covid-19 emergency. The new
areas absent in concession will be destined to carry out
port operations related to the traffic of containers and goods
Varies. The dealer will invest about 1.2 million euros
in lifting equipment to be used exclusively for operations
carried out in the area in question.
- The AdSP has specified that both concessions will be able to
be revoked at any time if this is done
the revision of the structures of the entire Multipurpose area, in
reason for the implementation of the provisions of the Master Plan
Harbour.
