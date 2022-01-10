|
January 27, 2022
|
|
- Framework agreement on concessions in the
port of Monfalcone
-
- D'Agostino: defines what the future structure will be
concessionary and areas within the port, with perfect harmony of
all public and private parties
-
- Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea has unanimously approved
the Framework Agreement on concessions at the port of
Monfalcone. The body has highlighted that, thanks to the agreement, the
port operators of Monfalcone will finally have access to
areas for a duration of 12 years, so as to activate adequate
activities for the development of traffic and the revival of the
port.
-
- Recalling that in the articulated system of Portorož coexist,
as well as a public quay area, state-owned areas and areas
derived assets of the Port System Authority
from the purchase of the Special Agency for the Port of Monfalcone,
the AdSP explained that the approved document regulates in a way
harmonious all aspects: durations, fees, authorizations, etc.
In this case they will be CETAL, Compagnia Portuale Monfalcone,
MArterNeri and F.lli Midolini to sign together with the Authority
of Sistema Portuale del Mare Adriatico Orientale the mutual commitment
to stipulate the formal deeds of concession and lease of the areas
ports, in which the interventions will be inserted
infrastructure proposed by them, together with the subservices
relating to each area, in accordance with the respective business plans.
Operators will have 30 days from the signing of the agreement
to present their technical feasibility projects
economic, business plans, SID models and surveys
celerimetric, in order to formalize the acts of
concession/lease/surface right relating to each
area, respectively of 95,800 square meters (CETAL), 197,800 meters
square (CPM), 120,135 square meters (MarterNeri) and 94,000 meters
paintings (Midolini).
-
- "Finally - commented the president of the AdSP, Zeno
D'Agostino - we have completed an important work that lasted
two years. After various appeals and controversies, an agreement is reached
framework that defines what the future concession structure will be
and areas within the port, with perfect harmony of all the
public and private parties. From today we finally give security
to the operators of Monfalcone, with respect to their vision of development
and their investment hypotheses'.
|
