



January 27, 2022

D'Agostino: defines what the future structure will be concessionary and areas within the port, with perfect harmony of all public and private parties

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea has unanimously approved the Framework Agreement on concessions at the port of Monfalcone. The body has highlighted that, thanks to the agreement, the port operators of Monfalcone will finally have access to areas for a duration of 12 years, so as to activate adequate activities for the development of traffic and the revival of the port.

Recalling that in the articulated system of Portorož coexist, as well as a public quay area, state-owned areas and areas derived assets of the Port System Authority from the purchase of the Special Agency for the Port of Monfalcone, the AdSP explained that the approved document regulates in a way harmonious all aspects: durations, fees, authorizations, etc. In this case they will be CETAL, Compagnia Portuale Monfalcone, MArterNeri and F.lli Midolini to sign together with the Authority of Sistema Portuale del Mare Adriatico Orientale the mutual commitment to stipulate the formal deeds of concession and lease of the areas ports, in which the interventions will be inserted infrastructure proposed by them, together with the subservices relating to each area, in accordance with the respective business plans. Operators will have 30 days from the signing of the agreement to present their technical feasibility projects economic, business plans, SID models and surveys celerimetric, in order to formalize the acts of concession/lease/surface right relating to each area, respectively of 95,800 square meters (CETAL), 197,800 meters square (CPM), 120,135 square meters (MarterNeri) and 94,000 meters paintings (Midolini).

"Finally - commented the president of the AdSP, Zeno D'Agostino - we have completed an important work that lasted two years. After various appeals and controversies, an agreement is reached framework that defines what the future concession structure will be and areas within the port, with perfect harmony of all the public and private parties. From today we finally give security to the operators of Monfalcone, with respect to their vision of development and their investment hypotheses'.







