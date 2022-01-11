



January 27, 2022

The National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Technology sustainable economic development (ENEA) and the navalmeccanico group Fincantieri have signed a memorandum of understanding in order to identify areas of common interest for the development of a portfolio of research and innovation programmes, including those energy efficiency, technologies and generation of energy from renewable sources, for the production, the transport and distribution of hydrogen, cells fuel, circular economy, management strategies and control for Smart Ports and Smart Cities, of the technologies of the materials and sustainability interventions in the environment marine and terrestrial.

The agreement provides that, in order to intensify the relations of cooperation, specific working groups are activated and provided for the possibility of an exchange of personnel between ENEA researchers at Fincantieri's offices and group staff shipbuilding in the Agency's research centres.

"In recent years - explained the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono - we have allocated an average of 160 millions of euro to numerous projects related to the innovation of process and product, with particular attention to the issues of decarbonisation and digitalisation. In fact, 60% of the our R&I spending fuels the development of clean technologies that will help to create products and services more and more eco-sustainable, oriented towards an efficient use of resources and protection of biodiversity. This agreement therefore fits in in a strategy undertaken for some time, which we are sure will allow us not only to consolidate the success acquired to date, but also to support the future competitiveness of the group, called to confront with increasingly complex world scenarios and demanding'







