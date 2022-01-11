|
January 27, 2022
- Cooperation agreement between ENEA and Fincantieri in the fields
of research and innovation
- Specific working groups and the
possibility of an exchange of personnel
- The National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Technology
sustainable economic development (ENEA) and the navalmeccanico group
Fincantieri have signed a memorandum of understanding in order to
identify areas of common interest for the development of a
portfolio of research and innovation programmes, including those
energy efficiency, technologies and
generation of energy from renewable sources, for the production, the
transport and distribution of hydrogen, cells
fuel, circular economy, management strategies and
control for Smart Ports and Smart Cities, of the technologies of the
materials and sustainability interventions in the environment
marine and terrestrial.
- The agreement provides that, in order to intensify the relations of
cooperation, specific working groups are activated and
provided for the possibility of an exchange of personnel between
ENEA researchers at Fincantieri's offices and group staff
shipbuilding in the Agency's research centres.
- "In recent years - explained the CEO
of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono - we have allocated an average of 160
millions of euro to numerous projects related to the innovation of
process and product, with particular attention to the issues of
decarbonisation and digitalisation. In fact, 60% of the
our R&I spending fuels the development of clean technologies
that will help to create products and services more and more
eco-sustainable, oriented towards an efficient use of resources and
protection of biodiversity. This agreement therefore fits in
in a strategy undertaken for some time, which we are sure will allow us
not only to consolidate the success acquired to date, but also
to support the future competitiveness of the group, called to
confront with increasingly complex world scenarios and
demanding'
