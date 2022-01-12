|
January 27, 2022
- Cooperation between ZIM and 2M will cease at the end of March
on the Asia-Mediterranean and Asia-West Coast USA routes
-
- The Israeli company will launch a new service
pendulum that will connect the Far East and the Pacific
north-western with the Mediterranean
-
- The cooperation agreement between
the Israeli shipping company ZIM and 2M, the alliance
formed by Maersk Line and Mediterranean Shipping Company
(MSC), the two world's leading transport companies
containerized maritime. Activated in 2018 to collaborate
the provision of scheduled services between Asia and the coast
Eastern U.S.
(
of 19
July 2018), then expanded the following year to include both
the ports of the west coast of the USA and the services
East Asia-Mediterranean as well as US Gulf ports
(
of 10
January and 3
July 2019), now the agreement of slot exchange and vessel sharing
agreement between the three companies will be reduced to
understand the original Asia-East Coast USA market and that
Asia-US Gulf.
-
- ZIM, Maersk and MSC plan to complete the new
agreement at the beginning of next month and to enter into force on
next April day.
-
- Coinciding with the cessation of cooperation between the
Israeli containerized shipping company and the two carriers
of 2M on the Asia-Mediterranean route, ZIM will inaugurate the new
independent pendulum service ZIM Med Pacific (ZMP) which - has
explained the Haifa company - it was designed to
meet the needs of customers in relation to the traffic between
Asia, Pacific Northwest and Mediterranean.
