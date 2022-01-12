ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
January 27, 2022

Cooperation between ZIM and 2M will cease at the end of March on the Asia-Mediterranean and Asia-West Coast USA routes

The Israeli company will launch a new service pendulum that will connect the Far East and the Pacific north-western with the Mediterranean

The cooperation agreement between the Israeli shipping company ZIM and 2M, the alliance formed by Maersk Line and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the two world's leading transport companies containerized maritime. Activated in 2018 to collaborate the provision of scheduled services between Asia and the coast Eastern U.S. ( of 19 July 2018), then expanded the following year to include both the ports of the west coast of the USA and the services East Asia-Mediterranean as well as US Gulf ports ( of 10 January and 3 July 2019), now the agreement of slot exchange and vessel sharing agreement between the three companies will be reduced to understand the original Asia-East Coast USA market and that Asia-US Gulf.

ZIM, Maersk and MSC plan to complete the new agreement at the beginning of next month and to enter into force on next April day.

Coinciding with the cessation of cooperation between the Israeli containerized shipping company and the two carriers of 2M on the Asia-Mediterranean route, ZIM will inaugurate the new independent pendulum service ZIM Med Pacific (ZMP) which - has explained the Haifa company - it was designed to meet the needs of customers in relation to the traffic between Asia, Pacific Northwest and Mediterranean.

