January 27, 2022
- Joint transport, urgent action needed
organic regulation of the operating cycles of trucks in ports
- Tagnochetti: the problem cannot be entrusted
only to the regulation of individual presidents of Authorities of
Port System
- Transportunito asked the Minister of Infrastructure and
of Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, the urgent
initiation of an organic action to regulate the operating cycles of the
trucks in ports in order to solve a situation, made of queues,
expectations, inefficiencies with repercussions on the entire logistics chain and
on the country's economic system, which is now out of control.
- "The problem - explained the Ligurian coordinator of
Transportunite, Giuseppe Tagnochetti - can not be
entrusted only to the regulation, very valid, of individual presidents
of Port System Authorities, but it must take inspiration
from the important analyses and territorial port initiatives as well as
from the work carried out between road haulage operators and clients to
National table containers, and resulted in shared practices for the
adjustment of truck waits, for the control of containers
voids and other operational elements'.
- Expressing appreciation both for the ordinances issued by the
president of the port of La Spezia, Mario Sommariva, who has well
including the extent of the problem for the entire airport as well as
in port-city relations, both as far as implemented at the port of
Genoa that is equipped for tracking
of the operation of the trucks, with the ongoing automation of the
port gates and document digitization even if they are not
the necessary choices for regulating the services have yet been started
minimum of the terminals to the road transport, Tagnochetti pointed out
whereas, however, there is still a lack of national and governmental action,
several times requested to the Ministry that regulates the timing of
waiting for loading and unloading, commitments the stopovers to the
traceability of loading document operations and
unloading and individual standard parameters of service levels to
pursuant to Law 84/94 overcoming the purely
contracts of relations between operators and defining the individual
responsibility of hauliers and terminal operators, but also
of freight forwarders and companies on which the green light often depends
too early at the departures of the trucks that then cause the
congestion phenomena.
