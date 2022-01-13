



January 27, 2022

Tagnochetti: the problem cannot be entrusted only to the regulation of individual presidents of Authorities of Port System

Transportunito asked the Minister of Infrastructure and of Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, the urgent initiation of an organic action to regulate the operating cycles of the trucks in ports in order to solve a situation, made of queues, expectations, inefficiencies with repercussions on the entire logistics chain and on the country's economic system, which is now out of control.

"The problem - explained the Ligurian coordinator of Transportunite, Giuseppe Tagnochetti - can not be entrusted only to the regulation, very valid, of individual presidents of Port System Authorities, but it must take inspiration from the important analyses and territorial port initiatives as well as from the work carried out between road haulage operators and clients to National table containers, and resulted in shared practices for the adjustment of truck waits, for the control of containers voids and other operational elements'.

Expressing appreciation both for the ordinances issued by the president of the port of La Spezia, Mario Sommariva, who has well including the extent of the problem for the entire airport as well as in port-city relations, both as far as implemented at the port of Genoa that is equipped for tracking of the operation of the trucks, with the ongoing automation of the port gates and document digitization even if they are not the necessary choices for regulating the services have yet been started minimum of the terminals to the road transport, Tagnochetti pointed out whereas, however, there is still a lack of national and governmental action, several times requested to the Ministry that regulates the timing of waiting for loading and unloading, commitments the stopovers to the traceability of loading document operations and unloading and individual standard parameters of service levels to pursuant to Law 84/94 overcoming the purely contracts of relations between operators and defining the individual responsibility of hauliers and terminal operators, but also of freight forwarders and companies on which the green light often depends too early at the departures of the trucks that then cause the congestion phenomena.







