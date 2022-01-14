



January 27, 2022

Original news Cassa Depositi e Prestiti finances with 21 million euros the redevelopment of the port of Marina di Carrara

Interventions aimed at ensuring greater safety and urban regeneration

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has granted the Authority to Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea a loan of the value of 21 million euros for the redevelopment of the port of Marina di Carrara, with the aim of improving accessibility at the port, ensure greater security and contribute to the urban regeneration and landscape sustainability. The resources will be used for redevelopment work functional and environmental waterfront in the Carrara port (lots 1, 2 and 4), which will also have a positive impact on development of the commercial and tourist induced on the territory, generating a significant increase in employment in all sectors involved, such as manufacturing and shipbuilding, as well as allow the city to enjoy a wide walk on the sea at the west pier.

The overall project also includes the enhancement of the area adjacent to the port, with the construction of a new square that it will face directly on the sea, integrated with paths pedestrian, characterized by dunes, Mediterranean vegetation and Cliffs. The funding will also be allocated to interventions related to the viability, allowing a improvement of connections to the port.







