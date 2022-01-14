|
January 27, 2022
- Cassa Depositi e Prestiti finances with 21 million euros the
redevelopment of the port of Marina di Carrara
- Interventions aimed at ensuring greater safety and
urban regeneration
- Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has granted the Authority to
Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea a loan of the
value of 21 million euros for the redevelopment of the port of
Marina di Carrara, with the aim of improving accessibility
at the port, ensure greater security and contribute to the
urban regeneration and landscape sustainability. The
resources will be used for redevelopment work
functional and environmental waterfront in the Carrara port (lots 1,
2 and 4), which will also have a positive impact on development
of the commercial and tourist induced on the territory, generating a
significant increase in employment in all sectors involved,
such as manufacturing and shipbuilding, as well as
allow the city to enjoy a wide walk on the
sea at the west pier.
- The overall project also includes the enhancement of the
area adjacent to the port, with the construction of a new square that
it will face directly on the sea, integrated with paths
pedestrian, characterized by dunes, Mediterranean vegetation and
Cliffs. The funding will also be allocated to
interventions related to the viability, allowing a
improvement of connections to the port.
