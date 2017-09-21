|
21 settembre 2017
|
|
- Trenta associazioni europee del trasporto esortano l'UE ad
investire nel completamento della rete TEN-T
-
- Hanno invitato il Parlamento e il Consiglio dell'Unione
Europea ad accrescere il bilancio del programma CEF
-
- Trenta primarie associazioni europee del settore del trasporto e
della logistica esortato l'Unione Europea ad investire più
risorse economiche per la realizzazione di infrastrutture al fine di
portare a compimento la rete transeuropea dei trasporti TEN-T, per
il cui completamento occorrono ancora 750 milioni di euro.
-
- Evidenziando che il programma Connecting Europe Facility (CEF)
rimane un elemento essenziale per il completamento della rete TEN-T,
le associazioni hanno sottolineato che senza i fondi CEF il settore
del trasporto non può beneficiare degli strumenti finanziari
offerti dal piano Juncker ed hanno quindi invitato il Parlamento e
il Consiglio dell'Unione Europea ad accrescere il bilancio del
programma CEF nell'ambito della prossima revisione del quadro
finanziario pluriennale.
-
- L'appello è stato sottoscritto da ACI Europe (Airports
Council International Europe), ASECAP (Association Européenne
des Concessionnaires d'Autoroutes et d'Ouvrages à Péage),
A4E (Airlines for Europe), CER (Community of European Railway and
Infrastructure Companies), CLECAT (European Association for
Forwarding), Transport), Logistics and Customs Services), CLIA
Europe (Cruise Lines International Association), EBA (European
Boatmen's Association), EBU (European Barge Union), ECASBA (European
Community Association of Shipbrokers and Agents), ECF (European
Cyclists' Federation), ECG (The Association of European Vehicle
Logistics), ECSA (European Community Shipowners' Associations), EFIP
(European Federation of Inland Ports), EIM (European Rail
Infrastructure Managers), EMPA (EUropean Maritime Pilots'
Association), ERFA (European Rail Freight Association), ESC
(European Shippers' Council), ESO (European Skippers' Organisation),
ESPO (European Sea Ports Organisation), ETA (European Tugowners
Association), EuDA (European Dredging Association), EUROPLATFORMS
E.E.I.G (The European Association of Logistics Platforms), EUMETNET
(European National Meteorological Services Network), FEPORT (The
Federation of European Private Operators), INE (Inland Navigation
Europe), IRU (International Road Transport Union), POLIS (European
Cities and Regions Networking for Innovative Transport Solutions),
UIP (International Union of Wagon Keepers), UIRR (International
Union for Road-Rail Combined Transport) e UNIFE (The Association of
the European Rail Industry).
|
