



21 settembre 2017

Trenta associazioni europee del trasporto esortano l'UE ad investire nel completamento della rete TEN-T

Hanno invitato il Parlamento e il Consiglio dell'Unione Europea ad accrescere il bilancio del programma CEF

Trenta primarie associazioni europee del settore del trasporto e della logistica esortato l'Unione Europea ad investire più risorse economiche per la realizzazione di infrastrutture al fine di portare a compimento la rete transeuropea dei trasporti TEN-T, per il cui completamento occorrono ancora 750 milioni di euro.

Evidenziando che il programma Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) rimane un elemento essenziale per il completamento della rete TEN-T, le associazioni hanno sottolineato che senza i fondi CEF il settore del trasporto non può beneficiare degli strumenti finanziari offerti dal piano Juncker ed hanno quindi invitato il Parlamento e il Consiglio dell'Unione Europea ad accrescere il bilancio del programma CEF nell'ambito della prossima revisione del quadro finanziario pluriennale.

L'appello è stato sottoscritto da ACI Europe (Airports Council International Europe), ASECAP (Association Européenne des Concessionnaires d'Autoroutes et d'Ouvrages à Péage), A4E (Airlines for Europe), CER (Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies), CLECAT (European Association for Forwarding), Transport), Logistics and Customs Services), CLIA Europe (Cruise Lines International Association), EBA (European Boatmen's Association), EBU (European Barge Union), ECASBA (European Community Association of Shipbrokers and Agents), ECF (European Cyclists' Federation), ECG (The Association of European Vehicle Logistics), ECSA (European Community Shipowners' Associations), EFIP (European Federation of Inland Ports), EIM (European Rail Infrastructure Managers), EMPA (EUropean Maritime Pilots' Association), ERFA (European Rail Freight Association), ESC (European Shippers' Council), ESO (European Skippers' Organisation), ESPO (European Sea Ports Organisation), ETA (European Tugowners Association), EuDA (European Dredging Association), EUROPLATFORMS E.E.I.G (The European Association of Logistics Platforms), EUMETNET (European National Meteorological Services Network), FEPORT (The Federation of European Private Operators), INE (Inland Navigation Europe), IRU (International Road Transport Union), POLIS (European Cities and Regions Networking for Innovative Transport Solutions), UIP (International Union of Wagon Keepers), UIRR (International Union for Road-Rail Combined Transport) e UNIFE (The Association of the European Rail Industry).



