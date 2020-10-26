



October 26, 2020

I call on the European Commission to rapidly develop a specific programme of interventions

On Friday, the Council of the European Union adopted conclusions calling on the European Commission to draw up emergency plan for the European sector of the European transport of goods in the event of a pandemic or other serious crisis. The plan should include coordination measures at EU level and clear guidelines.

In particular, the emergency plan should take into consideration at least of the following aspects: maintaining the operations of cross-border transport of goods along the corridors of the network transport (TEN-T) and other transport links essential cross-border services, as well as related services auxiliaries supporting the operation of such a network; ensure the free movement of transport workers, while safeguarding the protection of their health and security; develop guidelines and tools for best practice in order to strengthen the resilience of the sector; establish a framework consistent rules with regard to the derogations to be applied in pandemics and other serious crisis situations.

In addition, the Council encourages the EU Commission to extend, if necessary, in whole or in part, the emergency plan for transport passengers and the transport sector in general. The Council also calls on the Commission to develop a specific framework for concerning temporary State aid allowing Member States to member states to act quickly to support the transport sector in the event of pandemics and other serious crisis situations.







