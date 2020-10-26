|
October 26, 2020
- Council of the EU, adopt an emergency plan for the
transport of goods in the event of a pandemic
- I call on the European Commission to rapidly develop a
specific programme of interventions
- On Friday, the Council of the European Union adopted
conclusions calling on the European Commission to draw up
emergency plan for the European sector of the European
transport of goods in the event of a pandemic or other serious crisis. The
plan should include coordination measures at EU level and
clear guidelines.
- In particular, the emergency plan should take into
consideration at least of the following aspects: maintaining the operations of
cross-border transport of goods along the corridors of the network
transport (TEN-T) and other transport links
essential cross-border services, as well as related services
auxiliaries supporting the operation of such a network; ensure the
free movement of transport workers,
while safeguarding the protection of their health and
security; develop guidelines and tools for best practice
in order to strengthen the resilience of the sector; establish a framework
consistent rules with regard to the derogations to be applied in
pandemics and other serious crisis situations.
- In addition, the Council encourages the EU Commission to extend,
if necessary, in whole or in part, the emergency plan for transport
passengers and the transport sector in general. The Council
also calls on the Commission to develop a specific framework for
concerning temporary State aid allowing Member States to
member states to act quickly to support the transport sector
in the event of pandemics and other serious crisis situations.
