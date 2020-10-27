



October 27, 2020

Original news Surge in quarterly sales of dry containers produced from China's CIMC

Sales of refrigerated containers are down

After eight consecutive quarters of sharp decline, in the third quarter of quarter of this year container sales for dry loads produced by China International Marine Containers (CIMC), have seen a surge having been equal to about 237,000 with an increase of +64.4% over the July-September period 2019. On the other hand, sales of refrigerated containers that amounted to 31,000 teu (-15.7%). CIMC has announced that in third quarter of this year, following the recovery in the demand for new containers, including the average price of container has marked significant growth.

CIMC, which also operates in other business sectors including the energy sector, closed the third quarter of 2010 with revenues 24.2 billion yuan ($3.6 billion), with a increase of +27.5% over the same period last year. Operating profit was 1.6 billion yuan (+675.3%) And net profit of 1.2 billion yuan (+920.2%).

In the first nine months of this year containers for dry cargoes sold by CIMC amounted to almost 595,000 teu, with an increase in +17.1% over the corresponding period of 2019, while sales of container reefers totaled more than 84,000 teu (-3.2%).









