October 27, 2020
- Surge in quarterly sales of dry containers produced
from China's CIMC
-
- Sales of refrigerated containers are down
-
- After eight consecutive quarters of sharp decline, in the third quarter of
quarter of this year container sales for dry loads
produced by China International Marine Containers (CIMC),
have seen a surge having been equal to about 237,000
with an increase of +64.4% over the July-September period
2019. On the other hand, sales of refrigerated containers that
amounted to 31,000 teu (-15.7%). CIMC has announced that in
third quarter of this year, following the recovery in the
demand for new containers, including the average price of
container has marked significant growth.
-
- CIMC, which also operates in other business sectors including
the energy sector, closed the third quarter of 2010 with revenues
24.2 billion yuan ($3.6 billion), with a
increase of +27.5% over the same period last year.
Operating profit was 1.6 billion yuan (+675.3%) And
net profit of 1.2 billion yuan (+920.2%).
-
- In the first nine months of this year containers for dry cargoes
sold by CIMC amounted to almost 595,000 teu, with an increase in
+17.1% over the corresponding period of 2019, while sales of
container reefers totaled more than 84,000 teu (-3.2%).
