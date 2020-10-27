|
October 27, 2020
- Cooperation agreement between Fincantieri and India's Cochin
Shipyard
-
- Collaboration in the fields of design, construction and
ship repair and in the construction of equipment for the
maritime sector
-
- Today, the Italian naval mechanical group Fincantieri has
signed a memorandum of understanding with Cochin Shipyard
Limited (CSL), India's leading shipbuilder in both the
trade and military cooperation, which provides for cooperation between
parties in the areas of design, construction and
ship repair and in the construction of equipment for the
maritime sector, as well as the training and development of
Skills.
-
- In particular, the understanding sets out the principles for the
collaboration in many areas: design, procurement and
on-site construction of new naval units for the market
indian defence; on-site production and product marketing
such as propulsion propellers, axle lines, propulsion systems,
stabilization, steering wheel, manoeuvring propellers and azimuths;
naval automation; ship repairs; staff training
and fincantieri's consulting in the design or
construction or modernization of the site.
-
- Fincantieri specified that the MoU will be followed by a
series of detailed agreements that will describe from time to time the
respective roles and the purpose of supply, from which they may derive
advantages for multiple areas of the Italian company starting from the
Military Ships Division and systems and components division, but also
for Seastema, Vard Marine and Fincantieri India.
-
- Fincantieri also recalled that it has been following the
renewal and expansion of the Navy fleet
Indiana, considering that market strategic and that the group
italian law in the past has concluded with CSL, to which the Italian Navy
Indiana entrusted the construction of the aircraft carrier Vikrant,
contracts for the design and integration of the motor apparatus
unit, and for the provision of complementary services.
Fincantieri subsequently delivered deepak to the Indian Navy
and Shakti,two team supply ships ("fleet
tanker"), in addition to having created Sagar Nidhi,a
oceanographic ship for the National Institute of Ocean Technology
(NIOT).
