



October 27, 2020

Today, the Italian naval mechanical group Fincantieri has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), India's leading shipbuilder in both the trade and military cooperation, which provides for cooperation between parties in the areas of design, construction and ship repair and in the construction of equipment for the maritime sector, as well as the training and development of Skills.

In particular, the understanding sets out the principles for the collaboration in many areas: design, procurement and on-site construction of new naval units for the market indian defence; on-site production and product marketing such as propulsion propellers, axle lines, propulsion systems, stabilization, steering wheel, manoeuvring propellers and azimuths; naval automation; ship repairs; staff training and fincantieri's consulting in the design or construction or modernization of the site.

Fincantieri specified that the MoU will be followed by a series of detailed agreements that will describe from time to time the respective roles and the purpose of supply, from which they may derive advantages for multiple areas of the Italian company starting from the Military Ships Division and systems and components division, but also for Seastema, Vard Marine and Fincantieri India.

Fincantieri also recalled that it has been following the renewal and expansion of the Navy fleet Indiana, considering that market strategic and that the group italian law in the past has concluded with CSL, to which the Italian Navy Indiana entrusted the construction of the aircraft carrier Vikrant, contracts for the design and integration of the motor apparatus unit, and for the provision of complementary services. Fincantieri subsequently delivered deepak to the Indian Navy and Shakti,two team supply ships ("fleet tanker"), in addition to having created Sagar Nidhi,a oceanographic ship for the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT).







