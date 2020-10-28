|
October 28, 2020
- Valeria Mangiarotti has been appointed Vice-President of
MedCruise, 10
- He is marketing manager of the
Port System of the Sea of Sardinia
Valeria Mangiarotti, Head of Marketing of the Authority
Port System of the Sea of Sardinia, has been appointed
Vice-President of MedCruise, the association of cruise ports
mediterranean, whose presidency in recent days has been
entrusted to the Greek Aris Batsoulis, head of the
Corfu Port. Mangiarotti, already delegated
environment in the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO), is
been appointed after a three-year term as
director of sustainability and environmental issues of
Mr Medcruise.
- Medcruise, founded in Rome in 1996 and for years engaged in the
promotion of European ports in the cruise industry and in the
the construction of synergies and the exchange of know-how, has today
more than 75 member and 34 associated airports representing 21 countries and
140 mediterranean port, Black Sea, Red Sea and near
Atlantic.
- "The appointment of Valeria Mangiarotti as Vice-President
of the most important association of cruise ports -
commented the President of the AdSP of the Sea of Sardinia, Massimo
Deiana - represents a well-deserved recognition for the work done
in recent years from our Marketing Manager both in the field of
environmental policies of the maritime and port sector that
in trade relations with the main shipowners' groups. A
that highlights the increasingly strategic role of the
our system ports in the cruise industry and in the
active promotion of all those initiatives aimed at evolving
in a green and smart key of the Mediterranean port."
