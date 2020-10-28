



October 28, 2020

He is marketing manager of the Port System of the Sea of Sardinia

Valeria Mangiarotti, Head of Marketing of the Authority Port System of the Sea of Sardinia, has been appointed Vice-President of MedCruise, the association of cruise ports mediterranean, whose presidency in recent days has been entrusted to the Greek Aris Batsoulis, head of the Corfu Port. Mangiarotti, already delegated environment in the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO), is been appointed after a three-year term as director of sustainability and environmental issues of Mr Medcruise.

Medcruise, founded in Rome in 1996 and for years engaged in the promotion of European ports in the cruise industry and in the the construction of synergies and the exchange of know-how, has today more than 75 member and 34 associated airports representing 21 countries and 140 mediterranean port, Black Sea, Red Sea and near Atlantic.

"The appointment of Valeria Mangiarotti as Vice-President of the most important association of cruise ports - commented the President of the AdSP of the Sea of Sardinia, Massimo Deiana - represents a well-deserved recognition for the work done in recent years from our Marketing Manager both in the field of environmental policies of the maritime and port sector that in trade relations with the main shipowners' groups. A that highlights the increasingly strategic role of the our system ports in the cruise industry and in the active promotion of all those initiatives aimed at evolving in a green and smart key of the Mediterranean port."







