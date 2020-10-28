



October 28, 2020

Original news Strong contraction of new orders at Konecranes in the third Quarter

Revenues fell by -8.7% in the period

The Finnish manufacturer of lifting equipment and konecranes handling, which is in the process of a merger project with compatriot Cargotec ( of the 1st October 2020), closed the third quarter of 2020 with a net improvement in operating profit and net profit amounted to €40.3 million and €25.9 million respectively, up +125.1% and 600.0% on the third quarter of last year year, mainly due to the reduction in operating costs.

Revenues fell by -8.7% in the period, as amounted to 767.9 million euros, of which 250.2 million (-18.1%) generated by the Port Solutions division that deals with the production and marketing of means for terminal containers Port. Operating expenses totalled 733.0 million (-11.6%). EBITDA was 103.2 million (+6.7%).

In the July-September quarter, the value of new orders acquired by Konecranes amounted to 565.5 million euros, down by -20.9% over the corresponding period of 2019, of which 163.3% million euros for the Port Solutions division alone (-34.4%). As of the 30th last September the value of the company's order book amounted to €1.74 billion, a decrease of -9.4% on the September 30, 2019.









