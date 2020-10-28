|
|
|
|
October 28, 2020
|
|
- Strong contraction of new orders at Konecranes in the third
Quarter
-
- Revenues fell by -8.7% in the period
-
- The Finnish manufacturer of lifting equipment and
konecranes handling, which is in the process of a merger project
with compatriot Cargotec
(
of the 1st
October 2020), closed the third quarter of 2020 with a
net improvement in operating profit and net profit
amounted to €40.3 million and €25.9 million respectively,
up +125.1% and 600.0% on the third quarter of last year
year, mainly due to the reduction in operating costs.
-
- Revenues fell by -8.7% in the period, as
amounted to 767.9 million euros, of which 250.2 million (-18.1%)
generated by the Port Solutions division that deals with the
production and marketing of means for terminal containers
Port. Operating expenses totalled 733.0
million (-11.6%). EBITDA was 103.2 million
(+6.7%).
-
- In the July-September quarter, the value of new orders
acquired by Konecranes amounted to 565.5 million euros,
down by -20.9% over the corresponding period of 2019, of which 163.3%
million euros for the Port Solutions division alone (-34.4%). As of the 30th
last September the value of the company's order book
amounted to €1.74 billion, a decrease of -9.4% on the
September 30, 2019.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail