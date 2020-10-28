



October 28, 2020

The new waves of Covid-19 infections that are inducing governments to restore restrictions on activities with the to contain the pandemic also return to affect the activities of the cruise companies, forcing shipping companies to vary the schedules adopted to reactivate their fleets stopped by several months because of the health crisis.

One of them is Costa Cruises which has announced some cruise changes planned for next winter at following the limitations in place in some European countries and evolution of the epidemiological situation. In particular, the flagship Costa Smeralda will continue until the end February 2021 with its dedicated week-long cruises exclusively to Italy, which make a stopover in Savona, La Spezia, Cagliari, Messina, Naples and Civitavecchia/Rome, an itinerary that will replace the one in Italy, France and Spain that the ship should have carried out from 14 November. Costa, 10 Delicious will continue until next January 3rd in propose its current cruises to Greece, with stops in Trieste, Katakolon/Olympia, Athens, Heraklion/Crete and Bari, instead of visiting Montenegro and Croatia as originally planned. Costa, 10 Diadema will postpone to 6 April 2021 the start of its long cruises in the Mediterranean, proposing, as planned, a 14-day itinerary in Turkey and another of the same duration in Egypt and Greece. The new ship Costa Firenze,currently in the final stages of preparation at the Fincantieri plant in Marghera, will be delivered as planned in the middle of the next December, but will begin offering its cruises of one week in Italy, France and Spain only from 28 February 2021. Finally, Costa Favolosa cruises to the Caribbean were cancelled and the ship will return to service from April 2, 2021 with mini Mediterranean cruises. Even the Giro del Mondo cruise 2021 of Costa Deliziosa has been cancelled.

Princess Cruises, which like Costa Cruises is part of the American group Carnival Corporation, announced changes to the previously established program by making known the decision to extend the break of their cruises departing from Australia and New Zealand until the end of next May.







