October 28, 2020
- Costa varies the schedule of its planned cruises
for next winter
- Princess Cruises extends the break of
cruises departing from Australia and New Zealand
- The new waves of Covid-19 infections that are inducing
governments to restore restrictions on activities with the
to contain the pandemic also return to affect the activities of the
cruise companies, forcing shipping companies to vary
the schedules adopted to reactivate their fleets stopped by
several months because of the health crisis.
- One of them is Costa Cruises which has announced some
cruise changes planned for next winter at
following the limitations in place in some European countries and
evolution of the epidemiological situation. In particular,
the flagship Costa Smeralda will continue until the end
February 2021 with its dedicated week-long cruises
exclusively to Italy, which make a stopover in Savona, La Spezia,
Cagliari, Messina, Naples and Civitavecchia/Rome, an itinerary that
will replace the one in Italy, France and Spain that the ship
should have carried out from 14 November. Costa, 10
Delicious will continue until next January 3rd in
propose its current cruises to Greece, with stops in Trieste,
Katakolon/Olympia, Athens, Heraklion/Crete and Bari, instead of visiting
Montenegro and Croatia as originally planned. Costa, 10
Diadema will postpone to 6 April 2021 the start of its
long cruises in the Mediterranean, proposing, as planned, a
14-day itinerary in Turkey and another of the same duration
in Egypt and Greece. The new ship Costa Firenze,currently
in the final stages of preparation at the Fincantieri plant in
Marghera, will be delivered as planned in the middle of the
next December, but will begin offering its cruises of
one week in Italy, France and Spain only from 28 February 2021.
Finally, Costa Favolosa cruises to the Caribbean were
cancelled and the ship will return to service from April 2, 2021
with mini Mediterranean cruises. Even the Giro del Mondo cruise
2021 of Costa Deliziosa has been cancelled.
- Princess Cruises, which like Costa Cruises is part of the
American group Carnival Corporation, announced changes to the
previously established program by making known the decision to
extend the break of their cruises departing from Australia and
New Zealand until the end of next May.
