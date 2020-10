October 28, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news DSV Panalpina bought prime cargo shipping company

It was sold by the Japanese logistics company Mitsui-Soko Station

Danish logistics group DSV Panalpina bought Prime Cargo, an international shipping company that has been sold by the Japanese logistics company Mitsui-Soko. The acquisition includes Prime Cargo's activities in Denmark, where it has headquarters of the company, in Poland and in China.









