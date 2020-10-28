



October 28, 2020

Original news Cooperation agreement between the ports of Hamburg and Tanger Med

The two airports are connected by nine liner maritime services

The Port Authority of Hamburg has signed a cooperation with the Port Authority of the Moroccan port of Tanger Med which provides for the exchange of experiences and good practices in fields, including the efficiency of port operations and maritime systems, digitalisation, Port Community Systems, management of naval traffic, port cybersecurity, exchange of data in the information technology segment and innovation.

Last year the German port moved 1.3 million tonnes of goods to and from Morocco, with an increase in +62.2% on 2018. Containerized traffic alone has been equal to the record share of 92mla teu (+14.2%). The ports of Hamburg and Tanger Med are connected by nine liner maritime services.









