October 28, 2020
- Cooperation agreement between the ports of Hamburg and Tanger Med
- The two airports are connected by nine liner maritime services
- The Port Authority of Hamburg has signed a
cooperation with the Port Authority of the Moroccan port of
Tanger Med which provides for the exchange of experiences and good practices in
fields, including the efficiency of port operations and
maritime systems, digitalisation, Port Community Systems,
management of naval traffic, port cybersecurity,
exchange of data in the information technology segment and
innovation.
- Last year the German port moved 1.3 million
tonnes of goods to and from Morocco, with an increase in
+62.2% on 2018. Containerized traffic alone has been
equal to the record share of 92mla teu (+14.2%). The ports of Hamburg and
Tanger Med are connected by nine liner maritime services.