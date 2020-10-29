|
October 29, 2020
- DSV's third quarter results still benefit
of the effects of the acquisition of Panalpine
- The period was closed with a net profit of
DYD 1.3 billion (+16.4%)
- Danish logistics group DSV Panalpina closed the third
quarter of this year, a period whose results are still affected by the
of the effects of the acquisition of the Swiss Panalpine
19 August 2019
of the 19th
August 2019), with revenues of 28.1 billion Danish kroner
(€3.8 billion), an increase of +14.7% on the third
quarter of last year, including 17.9 billion Danish kroner
generated by maritime and air shipping activities
(+28.1%), a segment that benefited in particular from the
acquisition of Panalpina, 7.5 billion from shipments
road (-2.3%) and 3.4 billion from other businesses
logistics (-2.2%). Operating profit was 2.7
billion Danish kroner (+52.7%), with a contribution of 2.0 billion
shipping (+63.4%), 448 million from
road shipments (+30.6%) and 312 million Danish kroner from the
other logistics activities (+30.5%). Pre-tax profit is
almost D KRONER 1.8 billion (+19.6%) and the profit
1.3 billion Danish kroner (+16.4%).
- In the third quarter of 2020, the volume of maritime shipments
568,000 teu (+9.2%),
while that of air shipments was equal to
300 million tonnes (+3.9%).
- "In the third quarter of 2020- commented
DSV Panalpina CEO Jens Bjørn
Andersen - all three divisions generated results
exceed our expectations. Market conditions are
been better than expected in most of our markets and
at the same time, we benefit from efficient cost management."
- In the first nine months of this year, the group
revenues of 84.2 billion Danish kroner, with an increase in
+30.4% over the same period of 2019, of which 53.7 billion were produced
shipping (+62.4%), 22.4 billion from
road shipments (-5.1%) and 10.1 billion from other businesses
(+4.4%). Operating profit was 6.9 billion (+41.8%),
with a contribution of 5.2 billion from sea and air shipments
(+58.1%), 970 million from road shipments (-0.9%) and 705
million from other logistics activities (+4.8%). The profit before
taxes amounted to 4.1 billion Danish kroner (-2.7%) And
net profit of almost 3.1 billion (-6.2%).
- In the period January-September 2020, maritime shipments
amounted to almost 1.7 million teu (+30.3%) and the
air shipments at 948,000 tons (+50.6%).
