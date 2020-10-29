



October 29, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news DSV's third quarter results still benefit of the effects of the acquisition of Panalpine

The period was closed with a net profit of DYD 1.3 billion (+16.4%)

Danish logistics group DSV Panalpina closed the third quarter of this year, a period whose results are still affected by the of the effects of the acquisition of the Swiss Panalpine 19 August 2019 ( of the 19th August 2019), with revenues of 28.1 billion Danish kroner (€3.8 billion), an increase of +14.7% on the third quarter of last year, including 17.9 billion Danish kroner generated by maritime and air shipping activities (+28.1%), a segment that benefited in particular from the acquisition of Panalpina, 7.5 billion from shipments road (-2.3%) and 3.4 billion from other businesses logistics (-2.2%). Operating profit was 2.7 billion Danish kroner (+52.7%), with a contribution of 2.0 billion shipping (+63.4%), 448 million from road shipments (+30.6%) and 312 million Danish kroner from the other logistics activities (+30.5%). Pre-tax profit is almost D KRONER 1.8 billion (+19.6%) and the profit 1.3 billion Danish kroner (+16.4%).

In the third quarter of 2020, the volume of maritime shipments 568,000 teu (+9.2%), while that of air shipments was equal to 300 million tonnes (+3.9%).

"In the third quarter of 2020- commented DSV Panalpina CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen - all three divisions generated results exceed our expectations. Market conditions are been better than expected in most of our markets and at the same time, we benefit from efficient cost management."

In the first nine months of this year, the group revenues of 84.2 billion Danish kroner, with an increase in +30.4% over the same period of 2019, of which 53.7 billion were produced shipping (+62.4%), 22.4 billion from road shipments (-5.1%) and 10.1 billion from other businesses (+4.4%). Operating profit was 6.9 billion (+41.8%), with a contribution of 5.2 billion from sea and air shipments (+58.1%), 970 million from road shipments (-0.9%) and 705 million from other logistics activities (+4.8%). The profit before taxes amounted to 4.1 billion Danish kroner (-2.7%) And net profit of almost 3.1 billion (-6.2%).

In the period January-September 2020, maritime shipments amounted to almost 1.7 million teu (+30.3%) and the air shipments at 948,000 tons (+50.6%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec