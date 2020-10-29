|
October 29, 2020
- Di Sarcina appointed Extraordinary Commissioner of the AdSP of the
Eastern Ligurian Sea
- He is the Secretary-General of the
- The Secretary-General of the Port System Authority
of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Francesco Di Sarcina was
appointed extraordinary commissioner of the institution by the Minister for
Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli following the
resignation of President Carla Roncallo who took over the
qualification as a member of the Board of Directors
regulation authority of transport.
- "I thank Minister De Micheli- said Di
Sarcina - for giving me confidence in this transition phase
towards the new Presidency and, conscious of the delicacy
of the assignment, I will do my utmost for the good of the ports of the
Spezia and Marina si Carrara and its territories."
- Di Sarcina has been involved in porting since 2004, first as
official of the Civil Engineering Maritime Works of Palermo, then
manager and therefore secretary general of the Port Authority
messina. As Secretary-General he was responsible for the
S.T.O. of the institution coordinating all the activities necessary to
implement the president's directives, collaborating with her on the
definition of strategies, including in the quality of
responsible for the prevention of Corruption and Transparency.
