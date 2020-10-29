



October 29, 2020

The Secretary-General of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Francesco Di Sarcina was appointed extraordinary commissioner of the institution by the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli following the resignation of President Carla Roncallo who took over the qualification as a member of the Board of Directors regulation authority of transport.

"I thank Minister De Micheli- said Di Sarcina - for giving me confidence in this transition phase towards the new Presidency and, conscious of the delicacy of the assignment, I will do my utmost for the good of the ports of the Spezia and Marina si Carrara and its territories."

Di Sarcina has been involved in porting since 2004, first as official of the Civil Engineering Maritime Works of Palermo, then manager and therefore secretary general of the Port Authority messina. As Secretary-General he was responsible for the S.T.O. of the institution coordinating all the activities necessary to implement the president's directives, collaborating with her on the definition of strategies, including in the quality of responsible for the prevention of Corruption and Transparency.







