



October 29, 2020

Original news In the third quarter, Royal's net loss Caribbean amounted to -$1.34 billion

Value of negative revenues

The impact of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the cruise industry are explicit, for the third quarter of the consecutive, in the financial results of the American group Royal Caribbean Cruises for the period July-September of this year in which only 1,230 of its fleet boarded the 62 ships in its fleet compared to more than 1.7 million in the same period of 2019. In the quarter, the value of revenues was negative and equal to -33.7 million dollars compared to a value of positive for $2.81 billion in the third quarter of 2015 last year. The costs incurred by the company were equal to $308.6 million compared to $1.5 billion in the July-September 2019. Operating profit and economic result were both negative and amounted to -996.1 million and -$1.34 billion compared to an operating profit of $573.6 billion million dollars and a net profit of $479.9 million in the third quarter of last year.

In the first nine months of 2020, the cruise group's revenues amounted to $2.17 billion, a drop in -74.2% over the corresponding period last year, of which 1.49% billion generated by the sale of cruises (-75.5%) and 687.6 million from ship sales and other activities (-70,9%). Operating expenses fell by -45.4% to 2.50 billions of dollars. Operating and net income were both negative sign of -3.58 billion and -4.41 billion compared to positive results of 1.78 billion and $1.63 billion in the first nine months of 2019.











