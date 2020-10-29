|
October 29, 2020
- In the third quarter, Royal's net loss
Caribbean amounted to -$1.34 billion
- Value of negative revenues
- The impact of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic
on the cruise industry are explicit, for the third quarter of the
consecutive, in the financial results of the American group Royal
Caribbean Cruises for the period July-September of this year in
which only 1,230 of its fleet boarded the 62 ships in its fleet
compared to more than 1.7 million in the same period of
2019. In the quarter, the value of revenues was
negative and equal to -33.7 million dollars compared to a value of
positive for $2.81 billion in the third quarter of 2015
last year. The costs incurred by the company were equal to
$308.6 million compared to $1.5 billion in the
July-September 2019. Operating profit and economic result
were both negative and amounted to -996.1 million
and -$1.34 billion compared to an operating profit of $573.6 billion
million dollars and a net profit of $479.9 million in the
third quarter of last year.
- In the first nine months of 2020, the cruise group's revenues
amounted to $2.17 billion, a drop in
-74.2% over the corresponding period last year, of which 1.49%
billion generated by the sale of cruises (-75.5%) and 687.6
million from ship sales and other activities
(-70,9%). Operating expenses fell by -45.4% to 2.50
billions of dollars. Operating and net income were both
negative sign of -3.58 billion and -4.41 billion
compared to positive results of 1.78 billion and
$1.63 billion in the first nine months of 2019.
