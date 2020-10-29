ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
October 29, 2020

AIDA Cruises suspends cruises scheduled for November

The decision following the adoption by Germany of strict measures to contain the pandemic

Today AIDA Cruises announced that it will suspend temporarily his cruises scheduled for next month, cancelling all trips scheduled between October 31st and 30th November. The German cruise company, which through Costa Cruises is part of the American group Carnival Corporation, explained that the decision was taken as a result of the the adoption by Germany of far-reaching measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, measures - specified the company -- which AIDA Cruises fully supports.



