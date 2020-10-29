|
October 29, 2020
- AIDA Cruises suspends cruises scheduled for November
- The decision following the adoption by Germany
of strict measures to contain the pandemic
- Today AIDA Cruises announced that it will suspend
temporarily his cruises scheduled for next month,
cancelling all trips scheduled between October 31st and 30th
November. The German cruise company, which through Costa
Cruises is part of the American group Carnival Corporation,
explained that the decision was taken as a result of the
the adoption by Germany of far-reaching measures to
contain the coronavirus pandemic, measures - specified the
company -- which AIDA Cruises fully supports.