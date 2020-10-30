|
October 30, 2020
- In the third quarter, CAI International recorded a
improvement in financial results
-
- Expected a continuation of the positive trend in the coming months
-
- Intermodal container charterer CAI International has
closed the third quarter of this year with revenues of 79.0
million dollars, down -2.9% on the same period of
2019, of which $73.9 million was generated by rentals of
container of its fleet (-2.2%). Operating costs are
amounted to $40.8 million, with a drop of -39.9% which was
effect of enrolment in the third quarter of last year of
charges of $25.6 million caused by the write-down of
Equipment. Operating profit was 38.3 million
(+183.4%) and net profit at $15.4 million
compared to a net loss of -5.8 million dollars in the period
July-September 2019.
-
- Expressing great satisfaction with the results achieved
by the American company in the third quarter of this year, the
interim chairman and CEO of CAI, Timothy
Page explained that "during the third quarter, so
as is happening in the fourth quarter, traffic volumes
containerised globally were found to be longer than the same period
last year. Last year - page specified - many
shipping companies had significantly reduced
the acquisition of new containers due to the uncertainties arising from the
trade disputes between the US and China and then, again, in the
first half of this year due to the uncertainties due to the
global pandemic. As a result, when the volume of traffic has
started to grow, many shipping companies found themselves
in the situation of having to add containerized capacity
well above the normal growth and reduction of the
Fleet. We expect - page pointed out - that this exceptional
container demand will continue throughout next year."
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, the company reported revenues equal to
to $229.7 million, down -6.5% on the corresponding
period last year, of which 212.4 million were from the
container rental (-5.7%). Operating costs amounted to
$139.9 million (-9.9%), operating profit of $89.7 million
dollars (-0.6%) and net profit at $13.5 million
(-26,3%).
-
- As of 30 September, CAI's container fleet had
a consistency of 1.68 million teu, with a decrease in the
-0.8% compared to 30 September 2019, of which 1.62 million
properties (-0.1%) and 60,000 teu under management (-17.1%).
|
