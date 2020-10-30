|
October 30, 2020
- The Propeller Club of Venice offers its support to
upcoming summits of the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic
- Bernardo: we are convinced that we can make a valuable contribution
to the cause
- Il The International Propeller Club Port of Venice,
the cultural association between transport operators, it is proposed
as a consulting body to support the next
of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Northern. The Governing Council of the Association
decided in the light of the significant, progressive decrease in traffic
moved by the port of Venice that has occurred in recent years
in many product sectors as well as in view of the
statutory purposes of the Club and the concrete potential
cultural sector expressed by its members.
- The president of the Venetian Propeller Club, Massimo Bernardo,
explained that the members are "convinced that they can give a
valuable contribution to the cause. With great humility, but with
just as firmness - he specified - we launch our invitation
which, however, may have followed positively to the extent that the
new President of the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic Sea with the
its closest collaborators will or will not want to make use of
of the generous "hand" stretched out, loyally and without seconds
by the many actors, protagonists of the Veneto maritime cluster
present in the Club, to support, with concrete proposals dictated by the
experience and culture of the sector, the desired growth of the
veneto lagoon system and, last but not least, to fill and overcome
that horrible emptiness that often contrasts the myopic rigidity
of the bureaucrat to the desire to create business of those who are instead
committed to doing business.'
