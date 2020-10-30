



October 30, 2020

Bernardo: we are convinced that we can make a valuable contribution to the cause

Il The International Propeller Club Port of Venice, the cultural association between transport operators, it is proposed as a consulting body to support the next of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Northern. The Governing Council of the Association decided in the light of the significant, progressive decrease in traffic moved by the port of Venice that has occurred in recent years in many product sectors as well as in view of the statutory purposes of the Club and the concrete potential cultural sector expressed by its members.

The president of the Venetian Propeller Club, Massimo Bernardo, explained that the members are "convinced that they can give a valuable contribution to the cause. With great humility, but with just as firmness - he specified - we launch our invitation which, however, may have followed positively to the extent that the new President of the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic Sea with the its closest collaborators will or will not want to make use of of the generous "hand" stretched out, loyally and without seconds by the many actors, protagonists of the Veneto maritime cluster present in the Club, to support, with concrete proposals dictated by the experience and culture of the sector, the desired growth of the veneto lagoon system and, last but not least, to fill and overcome that horrible emptiness that often contrasts the myopic rigidity of the bureaucrat to the desire to create business of those who are instead committed to doing business.'







