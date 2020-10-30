|
|
October 30, 2020
|
|
- Fincantieri delivered the new Silver cruise ship
Moon at Silversea
-
- It's the second of three ultra-luxury units underway
realization for the company
-
- Today, at fincantieri's shipyard in Ancona, the
Silverseas company of the Royal Caribbean group took over
the Silver Moon,the second of three cruise ships
ultra-luxury being built by the group
navalmechanical that is the twin of the flagship Silver Muse,
that took the sea in 2017 from the construction site of Sestri Ponente, and of
Silver Dawn,whose delivery is always planned to
Ancona in 2021. The new ship, 212 meters long and gross tonnage
40,700 tons, will accommodate 596 passengers in 298
cabins and will be the 9th unit of Silversea's fleet.