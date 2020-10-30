ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
October 30, 2020

Fincantieri delivered the new Silver cruise ship Moon at Silversea

It's the second of three ultra-luxury units underway realization for the company

Today, at fincantieri's shipyard in Ancona, the Silverseas company of the Royal Caribbean group took over the Silver Moon,the second of three cruise ships ultra-luxury being built by the group navalmechanical that is the twin of the flagship Silver Muse, that took the sea in 2017 from the construction site of Sestri Ponente, and of Silver Dawn,whose delivery is always planned to Ancona in 2021. The new ship, 212 meters long and gross tonnage 40,700 tons, will accommodate 596 passengers in 298 cabins and will be the 9th unit of Silversea's fleet.



