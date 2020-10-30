



October 30, 2020

Original news In August, freight traffic in the Tyrrhenian ports Central fell by -3.3%

In Naples, there was a decrease of -9.2% and in Salerno an increase of +1.6%. The link is operational China Railway - Nola Interport

Last August, the ports administered by the Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea moved 2.61 million tonnes of goods, down -3.3% august 2019, of which 1.47 million tonnes were moveded by the port of Naples (-8.1%) and 1.01 million tonnes from the port of Salerno (+1.6%).

In the port of Naples the miscellaneous goods amounted to 931,000 tons (-9.2%), of which 523,000 tons of goods containerised (-7.3%) and 409,000 tons of rolling stock (-11.6%), while liquid bulk totalled 456,000 tons (-10,1%) and solid ones 86,000 tons (+23.9%). Last august in Naples there were 751,000 airline passengers (-33.0%) And cruise workers over 3,000 (-98.5%).

In Salerno the traffic of various goods was 1.07 million tons (+1.0%), of which 713,000 tons of rolling stock (+13.0%) and 354,000 tons of goods in containers (-16.7%). The solid bulk stood at over 9,000 tons (+190.2%). In the passenger sector, passenger traffic decreased by -42.0% with 129,000 people moved, while cruise traffic has reset.

Meanwhile, in recent days the rail link between China and the Nola Interport, with the arrival of the first containers from Shunde, the city of south of China, thanks to an ISC Intermodal partnership, MTO 100% owned by Interporto Campano, and the house International Transport Solution (ITS). The goods arrived by train at the interport without any intermediate transhipment with a transit time of about 30 days, traveling 9,060 kilometers of railway with stops at the Kaliningrad (Russia), Rostock (Germany), Verona (Interterminal).







