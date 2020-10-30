|
|
|
|
October 30, 2020
|
|
- In August, freight traffic in the Tyrrhenian ports
Central fell by -3.3%
-
- In Naples, there was a decrease of -9.2% and
in Salerno an increase of +1.6%. The link is operational
China Railway - Nola Interport
-
- Last August, the ports administered by the
Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea moved 2.61
million tonnes of goods, down -3.3%
august 2019, of which 1.47 million tonnes were moveded by the
port of Naples (-8.1%) and 1.01 million tonnes from the port of
Salerno (+1.6%).
-
- In the port of Naples the miscellaneous goods amounted to 931,000
tons (-9.2%), of which 523,000 tons of goods
containerised (-7.3%) and 409,000 tons of rolling stock (-11.6%),
while liquid bulk totalled 456,000 tons
(-10,1%) and solid ones 86,000 tons (+23.9%). Last
august in Naples there were 751,000 airline passengers (-33.0%) And
cruise workers over 3,000 (-98.5%).
-
- In Salerno the traffic of various goods was 1.07
million tons (+1.0%), of which 713,000 tons of rolling stock
(+13.0%) and 354,000 tons of goods in containers (-16.7%). The
solid bulk stood at over 9,000 tons
(+190.2%). In the passenger sector, passenger traffic
decreased by -42.0% with 129,000 people moved,
while cruise traffic has reset.
-
- Meanwhile, in recent days the
rail link between China and the Nola Interport, with
the arrival of the first containers from Shunde, the city of
south of China, thanks to an ISC Intermodal partnership, MTO
100% owned by Interporto Campano, and the house
International Transport Solution (ITS).
The goods arrived by train at the interport without any
intermediate transhipment with a transit time of about 30 days,
traveling 9,060 kilometers of railway with stops at the
Kaliningrad (Russia), Rostock (Germany), Verona (Interterminal).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail