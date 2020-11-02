|
November 2, 2020
- Intercargo complains that some bulk rental workers
prevent crew changes
-
- They do not allow them to happen during the rental period
despite not having to pay the costs
-
- Intercargo, the international association that represents the
operators active in the bulk shipping sector
solid, denounced that several charterers of bulk carriers
prevented the change of ship crews from taking place
during the rental period despite the owner owner
ship was willing to bear the costs arising from the
replacement of seafarers. The association specified that, in
particular, the bulkers who change crew in some countries
southeast Asia are considered by charterers to be
"toxic" for the 14 days following the change
of the crew.
-
- "Intercargo - reads a note from the association -
strongly condemns the inhuman practices of some charterers of
bulkers who refuse that the change of the entire crew
during the rental period. This is in
counter to the industry's efforts to offer seafarers
the essential rest of which they have been so long deprived
during the Covid-19 pandemic and which is essential for
the safety of maritime transport.'
-
- "Paradoxically," the note continues, "this tremendous
practice has been reported mainly in the field of
transport of dry bulk, in which there is particular
attention to the prevention of marine fatigue. The
bulk carriers used on tramp routes make stopovers in many
more ports than in other shipping sectors and this
leads to the accumulation of additional tension on workers already
fatigued who have no hope of being replaced by
other seafarers.'
-
- "It is very disappointing," intercargo stressed.
that many bulk renters don't understand or don't want
take responsibility inherent in the concept of enterprise
included in a time charter rental contract."
