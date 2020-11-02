



November 2, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Intercargo complains that some bulk rental workers prevent crew changes

They do not allow them to happen during the rental period despite not having to pay the costs

Intercargo, the international association that represents the operators active in the bulk shipping sector solid, denounced that several charterers of bulk carriers prevented the change of ship crews from taking place during the rental period despite the owner owner ship was willing to bear the costs arising from the replacement of seafarers. The association specified that, in particular, the bulkers who change crew in some countries southeast Asia are considered by charterers to be "toxic" for the 14 days following the change of the crew.

"Intercargo - reads a note from the association - strongly condemns the inhuman practices of some charterers of bulkers who refuse that the change of the entire crew during the rental period. This is in counter to the industry's efforts to offer seafarers the essential rest of which they have been so long deprived during the Covid-19 pandemic and which is essential for the safety of maritime transport.'

"Paradoxically," the note continues, "this tremendous practice has been reported mainly in the field of transport of dry bulk, in which there is particular attention to the prevention of marine fatigue. The bulk carriers used on tramp routes make stopovers in many more ports than in other shipping sectors and this leads to the accumulation of additional tension on workers already fatigued who have no hope of being replaced by other seafarers.'

"It is very disappointing," intercargo stressed. that many bulk renters don't understand or don't want take responsibility inherent in the concept of enterprise included in a time charter rental contract."







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail