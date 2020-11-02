



November 2, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Norwegian group cruises suspended until the end of the year Cruise Line

Cancel all cruises with departures in the month of December

The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings cruise group has announced today the extension of the suspension period of the cruises made by its Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania brands Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. They have therefore been deleted all cruises with departures already scheduled between the first December and 31 December next. The three cruise companies have a fleet of a total of 28 ships.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec