Norwegian group cruises suspended until the end of the year
Cruise Line
Cancel all cruises with departures in the month of
December
The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings cruise group has
announced today the extension of the suspension period of the
cruises made by its Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania brands
Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. They have therefore been deleted
all cruises with departures already scheduled between the first
December and 31 December next. The three cruise companies
have a fleet of a total of 28 ships.