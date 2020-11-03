|
|
|
|
November 3, 2020
|
|
- Carnival and Royal Caribbean announce the extension of the
pausing cruise activities
-
- Cancelled several operations until the end of the year
-
- He still can't find any regularity the
planning of cruise routes planned by the
major shipping companies with the aim of resuming the
normal activity abruptly stopped last spring
from spreading in the world of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Americans
Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises, the two companies
market leaders, were forced to announce a further
suspension of their respective operations.
-
- Carnival announced its decision to extend until the end of the year
cancellation of North American cruise departures
made by its Carnival Cruise Line companies, Cunard North
America, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn. "The
our first responsibilities and main priorities - he
explained Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold
Donald - are always respect for and protection of the environment and the
health, safety and well-being of our guests,
of the communities we come into contact with, of our
crews and our employees on the ground. We continue to work
with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and with
world governments and public health authorities as well as
with the best medical and scientific experts from around the world on a
global plan for the possible resumption of cruises in the North
America. With their collegiate guidance we have developed and
we continue to update our advanced health protocols
and safety in the best interests of our guests,
crews and public health in general. We look forward to
welcome our guests on board the ships as soon as
we will resume our cruise operations in the United States."
-
- Royal Caribbean has also announced the extension of the
pausing all cruise activities in the group
until next December 31st, with the exception of cruises with
departure from Singapore. The American group recalled that,
In addition, its company Celebrity Cruises has already
suspended its winter cruise program 2020-21 in
Australia and Asia and that its company Azamara has already
suspended its winter cruise program 2020-21 in
Australia and New Zealand, In South Africa and South America.
|
