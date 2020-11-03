



November 3, 2020

Cancelled several operations until the end of the year

He still can't find any regularity the planning of cruise routes planned by the major shipping companies with the aim of resuming the normal activity abruptly stopped last spring from spreading in the world of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Americans Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises, the two companies market leaders, were forced to announce a further suspension of their respective operations.

Carnival announced its decision to extend until the end of the year cancellation of North American cruise departures made by its Carnival Cruise Line companies, Cunard North America, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn. "The our first responsibilities and main priorities - he explained Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald - are always respect for and protection of the environment and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, of the communities we come into contact with, of our crews and our employees on the ground. We continue to work with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and with world governments and public health authorities as well as with the best medical and scientific experts from around the world on a global plan for the possible resumption of cruises in the North America. With their collegiate guidance we have developed and we continue to update our advanced health protocols and safety in the best interests of our guests, crews and public health in general. We look forward to welcome our guests on board the ships as soon as we will resume our cruise operations in the United States."

Royal Caribbean has also announced the extension of the pausing all cruise activities in the group until next December 31st, with the exception of cruises with departure from Singapore. The American group recalled that, In addition, its company Celebrity Cruises has already suspended its winter cruise program 2020-21 in Australia and Asia and that its company Azamara has already suspended its winter cruise program 2020-21 in Australia and New Zealand, In South Africa and South America.







