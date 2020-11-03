|
November 3, 2020
- ABB to supply powertrains for six new gas ships
- They will be built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
- The Swiss group ABB has secured a contract of
value of $300 million of the shipbuilding company
South Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME)
to provide propulsion and power generation systems for six
new ships that will be used for the transport of natural gas
liquefied on the Arctic route. Each of the six ships will be
equipped with three Swiss group Azipod thrusters for a
total power of 51MW that will allow the units to
sail in waters with ice up to 2.1 meters thick.
- The six icebreaker ships, which will have a capacity
unit of 170,000 cubic meters, will be delivered starting from the
2023 and will be used to serve the Arctic LNG 2 project.