



November 3, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news ABB to supply powertrains for six new gas ships natural liquefied icebreaker

They will be built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.

The Swiss group ABB has secured a contract of value of $300 million of the shipbuilding company South Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) to provide propulsion and power generation systems for six new ships that will be used for the transport of natural gas liquefied on the Arctic route. Each of the six ships will be equipped with three Swiss group Azipod thrusters for a total power of 51MW that will allow the units to sail in waters with ice up to 2.1 meters thick.

The six icebreaker ships, which will have a capacity unit of 170,000 cubic meters, will be delivered starting from the 2023 and will be used to serve the Arctic LNG 2 project.









