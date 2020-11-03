



November 3, 2020

A ceiling of EUR 20 million to finance capital suppliers' circulating activities by anticipating commercial receivables

UniCredit has signed a contract with the yacht and luxury superyacht Sanlorenzo an agreement that provides for a ceiling of 15 million euros made available to the company uniCredit Factoring for the benefit of its suppliers, to finance its working capital, allowing access to the liquidity through the advance of the receivables against the company. More five million euros can be used by the suppliers of Bluegame, a company part of the specialized group in the design and marketing of sport utility yachts.

"The agreement signed with a partner of excellence such as UniCredit - explained the executive chairman of Sanlorenzo, Massimo Perotti - has a strong value for all companies artisans who collaborate with Sanlorenzo and who have always allow you to express the best quality and the highest level of customization of our yachts."









