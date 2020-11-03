|
November 3, 2020
- UniCredit - Sanlorenzo agreement to support the supply chain
nautical production
- A ceiling of EUR 20 million to finance capital
suppliers' circulating activities by anticipating commercial receivables
- UniCredit has signed a contract with the
yacht and luxury superyacht Sanlorenzo an agreement that provides for a
ceiling of 15 million euros made available to the company
uniCredit Factoring for the benefit of its suppliers,
to finance its working capital, allowing access to the
liquidity through the advance of the receivables
against the company. More
five million euros can be used by the
suppliers of Bluegame, a company part of the specialized group
in the design and marketing of sport utility yachts.
- "The agreement signed with a partner of excellence such as
UniCredit - explained the executive chairman of Sanlorenzo,
Massimo Perotti - has a strong value for all companies
artisans who collaborate with Sanlorenzo and who have always
allow you to express the best quality and the highest
level of customization of our yachts."
