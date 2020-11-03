|
November 3, 2020
- ERFA calls for fair and non-discriminatory measures to support
the rail freight sector affected by the
Pandemic
- Stahl: it is also crucial to continue to
ensure that it can continue to cross national borders
regardless of how the health crisis evolves
- The European Rail Freight Association (ERFA) has called for the
European Commission and EU states to ensure that the measures
support for rail freight transport, which are necessary for the
light of the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the
sector, are provided in a fair, transparent and non-transparent manner
discriminatory discrimination and do not lead to distortions of competition and
damage to this sector.
- 'All players in the freight market on
rail -- recalled the president of ERFA, Dirk Stahl -- were
affected by the Covid-19 pandemic that is still ongoing.
We believe that the support measures for the whole sector are
crucial, but we must ensure that these measures do not
Competition. For private and independent operators this is
essential if we are to be able to continue to grow.
It is also crucial to continue to ensure that
rail freight transport continues to move through
national borders regardless of how the
pandemic in the coming weeks and months.
- The association, which was established in 2002 and which
represents a group of new rail operators, recalled
that today the European rail freight sector is
a dynamic market composed of a large number of operators.
On average, in Europe - erfa specified - new operators
represent 44% of the national market for railway companies
rail freight services and 31% of them
all rail freight companies are operators
not historical. The association also pointed out that this
opening up the market is moving in the right direction, with a
average percentage of new entrants that has risen from 40% in the
2016 to 44% in 2018. Growth - pointed out ERFA - which, however,
fragile since the new entrants, and in particular the
majority of these which are non-
in order to continue to invest and grow, they ask for
legal certainty, in particular with regard to aid for
Was. In the light of this, ERFA highlighted the importance of
continue to develop a legal framework that ensures that
support measures can only be introduced where they are
transparent and available to all market players. A
in this regard, the Association noted that the support measures
bilateral agreements can distort competition and harm
Markets.
- ERFA welcomed the recent adoption of the
European regulation establishing measures for a rail market
sustainable in view of the Covid-19 pandemic,
regulation - recalled the association - which allows Member States to
members to be able to waive access fees for the use of
infrastructure and to reduce access charges
to the railway lines. ERFA stressed that this remains the
better way to support the rail transport sector
goods in a fair and proportionate manner and urged states to
the EU to take concrete action in line with this
Regulation.
- The association also called for the establishment of a
emergency in the event of a crisis in the rail transport sector
goods so that we can make sure that the sector continues to
function as the backbone of freight logistics. The plan
- explained ERFA - should ensure that, regardless of the
from the development of the pandemic, freight transport activities
along the TEN-T European corridors and other
main traffic lines are protected and that workers
transport can continue to move through the
Borders. In addition, the plan should ensure that terminals
rail and intermodal services and other ancillary services can
continue to work.
