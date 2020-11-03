ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
04 November 2020



November 3, 2020

Nine expressions of interest for the privatisation of the Greek port of Igoumenitsa

Among the participants, the Neapolitan shipowners' group Grimaldi

Greek privatisation agency Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) announced that it had received nine expressions of interest in the acquisition of a stake in majority of the Port Authority of Igoumenitsa, equal to at least 67% of the capital. They were presented by the company Aegean Oil, from the Greek shipowners' group Attica Holdings, the consortium formed by the shipping company anek and his compatriots Archirodon and Trident Hellas, from consortium made up of the shipping companies Grimaldi Euromed and Minoan Lines of the Italian shipowners' group Grimaldi, from Danthia Shipping Company, india's MARG, the company terminalist Portek International of Singapore, from the company Quintana Infrastructure &amp; Development (QID) and the Port Authority of Thessaloniki.



