November 3, 2020
- Nine expressions of interest for the privatisation of the
Greek port of Igoumenitsa
- Among the participants, the Neapolitan shipowners' group Grimaldi
- Greek privatisation agency Hellenic Republic Asset
Development Fund (HRADF) announced that it had received nine
expressions of interest in the acquisition of a stake in
majority of the Port Authority of Igoumenitsa, equal to
at least 67% of the capital. They were presented by the company
Aegean Oil, from the Greek shipowners' group Attica
Holdings, the consortium formed by the shipping company
anek and his compatriots Archirodon and Trident Hellas, from
consortium made up of the shipping companies Grimaldi Euromed
and Minoan Lines of the Italian shipowners' group Grimaldi, from
Danthia Shipping Company, india's MARG, the company
terminalist Portek International of Singapore, from the company
Quintana Infrastructure & Development
(QID) and the Port Authority of Thessaloniki.
