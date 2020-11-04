|
November 4, 2020
- In the transport sector, gender discrimination is a
from the pay gap
- ETF survey, calling for a directive on
transparency of salaries
- One third of women working in the transport sector
feel that they are penalised in terms of the possibility of
career and working conditions with respect to
Men. This is the result of a survey carried out
european transport workers' federation (ETF) on a sample of
about 3,000 women working in the sector across Europe. From
survey shows that almost one in three believe they have less
career advancement opportunities compared to colleagues
Men. In addition, the survey shows that the disparity in
treatment between men and women is one of the main reasons
the low proportion of workers in the transport sector, which is
only 22% of the total employed.
- In addition, 35% of the interviewees declared themselves
dissatisfied with both the treatment of female employees
managers and supervisors and their wage levels.
In addition, if the initial wage level turns out to be more
or not the same for women and men, wage level growth
of women is reduced earlier than that of men or turns out to be
slower than that of men's wages. To this end,
in this regard, the ETF has joined the request made
from the European Trade Union Confederation to the European Commission of
continue their proposal for a transparency directive
Payroll.
