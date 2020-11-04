



November 4, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the transport sector, gender discrimination is a from the pay gap

ETF survey, calling for a directive on transparency of salaries

One third of women working in the transport sector feel that they are penalised in terms of the possibility of career and working conditions with respect to Men. This is the result of a survey carried out european transport workers' federation (ETF) on a sample of about 3,000 women working in the sector across Europe. From survey shows that almost one in three believe they have less career advancement opportunities compared to colleagues Men. In addition, the survey shows that the disparity in treatment between men and women is one of the main reasons the low proportion of workers in the transport sector, which is only 22% of the total employed.

In addition, 35% of the interviewees declared themselves dissatisfied with both the treatment of female employees managers and supervisors and their wage levels. In addition, if the initial wage level turns out to be more or not the same for women and men, wage level growth of women is reduced earlier than that of men or turns out to be slower than that of men's wages. To this end, in this regard, the ETF has joined the request made from the European Trade Union Confederation to the European Commission of continue their proposal for a transparency directive Payroll.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail