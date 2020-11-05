



November 5, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Japan's "K" Line and NYK fall quarterly revenues and an increase in net economic result

Same trend in the liner shipping segment

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, a period that is ended on 30 September, the Japanese shipowners' group Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) reported revenues of $360.9 billion ($3.4 billion), down -13.7% on the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The profit amounted to 7.7 billion yen (-25.3%) And net profit at 12.7 billion yen (+207.7%).

In the containerised shipping segment alone, in particular nyk operates through the ocean network shipping company Express (ONE) of which it owns 38% of the capital, revenues are amounted to 42.2 billion yen (-18.3%) and the recurring profit is 21.7 billion yen (+178.8%).

In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the compatriot Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Line) has revenues of 147.9 billion yen (-21.6%). The operating result was negative and equal to -3.6 billion yen compared to an operating profit of 7.0 billion yen yen in the period July-September 2019. Net profit was 10.6 billion yen (+24.1%).

The only Product Logistics division of the shipowners' group "K" Line, which mainly includes transport activities maritime transport of cars and containerised maritime transport, the latter operated through the same company Ocean Network Express (ONE) of which "K" Line owns 31% of the revenues of 80.3 billion yen (-16.5%) and an ordinary profit of 15.7 billion yen (+82.6%).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail