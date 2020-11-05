|
November 5, 2020
- Japan's "K" Line and NYK fall
quarterly revenues and an increase in net economic result
-
- Same trend in the liner shipping segment
-
- In the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, a period that is
ended on 30 September, the Japanese shipowners' group
Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) reported revenues of $360.9 billion
($3.4 billion), down -13.7% on the
corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The profit
amounted to 7.7 billion yen (-25.3%) And
net profit at 12.7 billion yen (+207.7%).
-
- In the containerised shipping segment alone, in particular
nyk operates through the ocean network shipping company
Express (ONE) of which it owns 38% of the capital, revenues are
amounted to 42.2 billion yen (-18.3%) and the recurring profit is
21.7 billion yen (+178.8%).
-
- In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the
compatriot Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Line) has
revenues of 147.9 billion yen (-21.6%). The
operating result was negative and equal to -3.6
billion yen compared to an operating profit of 7.0 billion yen
yen in the period July-September 2019. Net profit was
10.6 billion yen (+24.1%).
-
- The only Product Logistics division of the shipowners' group "K"
Line, which mainly includes transport activities
maritime transport of cars and containerised maritime transport,
the latter operated through the same company Ocean Network
Express (ONE) of which "K" Line owns 31% of the
revenues of 80.3 billion yen (-16.5%)
and an ordinary profit of 15.7 billion yen (+82.6%).
