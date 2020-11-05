ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
November 5, 2020

Germany's HHLA creates its own intermodal company in Ukraine

It operates containerised rail services between the port of Odessa and the nation's top economic centers

The German terminal company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has set up its own company intermodal services in Ukraine to operate rail services for the container transport between the port of Odessa and the main economic performance of the nation. Since the beginning of last month, in fact, the new subsidiary Ukrainian Intermodal Company (UIC) realizes weekly rail connections between Odessa and Ternopil, in the Region of Slyopolis, western Ukraine. In addition, a service will be inaugurated later this month weekly for the industrial center of Kharkiv, the second city largest in the nation. It is also planned to start a weekly connection between Odessa and Zaporizhia, Ukraine Eastern.

In the port of Odessa, the HHLA Group manages the Container Terminal Odessa (CTO), which is the largest terminal containers of Ukraine.



