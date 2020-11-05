|
|
|
|
November 5, 2020
|
|
- Germany's HHLA creates its own intermodal company
in Ukraine
-
- It operates containerised rail services between the port of
Odessa and the nation's top economic centers
-
- The German terminal company Hamburger Hafen und
Logistik AG (HHLA) has set up its own company
intermodal services in Ukraine to operate rail services for the
container transport between the port of Odessa and the main
economic performance of the nation. Since the beginning of last month, in fact, the
new subsidiary Ukrainian Intermodal Company (UIC) realizes
weekly rail connections between Odessa and
Ternopil, in the Region of Slyopolis, western Ukraine.
In addition, a service will be inaugurated later this month
weekly for the industrial center of Kharkiv, the second city
largest in the nation. It is also planned to start
a weekly connection between Odessa and Zaporizhia, Ukraine
Eastern.
-
- In the port of Odessa, the HHLA Group manages the Container
Terminal Odessa (CTO), which is the largest terminal
containers of Ukraine.
|
|