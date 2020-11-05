|
|
|
|
November 5, 2020
|
|
- UNWTO and lMO urge governments to work to
allow cruise activities to restart
-
- Renewed requests to designate seafarers as
essential workers and to remove obstacles to the exchange of
Man
-
- In a joint statement, world tourism today
Organization (UNWTO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO)
highlighted the importance of the cruise industry for
the world economy and called on governments to facilitate the
resumption of cruise activities in conditions of
safety using the guidelines "Guidance on the
gradual and safe resumption of operations of cruise ships in the
European Union in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic"
developed by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and
the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) for
the gradual and safe restart of cruise activities
stopped due to the measures taken to contain the pandemic of
coronavirus as well as three documents developed by the
British Chamber of Shipping and Cruise Lines International
Association (CLIA).
-
- UNWTO and the IMO recalled that the cruise industry
supports 1.2 million jobs and contributes 1.2 million jobs each year with
150 billion dollars to the world economy. The two organizations
have also pointed out that the cruise industry is of
vital importance for small island states and that the recovery of
cruise ship business will benefit
also of the wider maritime community, given that the
passenger ships participate in the Automated Mutual System
assistance and recovery for ships (AMVER) and are often required by
rescue coordination centres to offer assistance to
ships in distress.
-
- UNWTO and the IMO have also renewed their requests to
governments to designate all seafarers and cabin crew as
essential workers and to remove any obstacles to the change
of the ship's crews.
|
