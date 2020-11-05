



November 5, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news UNWTO and lMO urge governments to work to allow cruise activities to restart

Renewed requests to designate seafarers as essential workers and to remove obstacles to the exchange of Man

In a joint statement, world tourism today Organization (UNWTO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) highlighted the importance of the cruise industry for the world economy and called on governments to facilitate the resumption of cruise activities in conditions of safety using the guidelines "Guidance on the gradual and safe resumption of operations of cruise ships in the European Union in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic" developed by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) for the gradual and safe restart of cruise activities stopped due to the measures taken to contain the pandemic of coronavirus as well as three documents developed by the British Chamber of Shipping and Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

UNWTO and the IMO recalled that the cruise industry supports 1.2 million jobs and contributes 1.2 million jobs each year with 150 billion dollars to the world economy. The two organizations have also pointed out that the cruise industry is of vital importance for small island states and that the recovery of cruise ship business will benefit also of the wider maritime community, given that the passenger ships participate in the Automated Mutual System assistance and recovery for ships (AMVER) and are often required by rescue coordination centres to offer assistance to ships in distress.

UNWTO and the IMO have also renewed their requests to governments to designate all seafarers and cabin crew as essential workers and to remove any obstacles to the change of the ship's crews.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail