November 5, 2020
- Today a new rail service is being started between the port of
Trieste and Bavaria
- It will connect pier V of the Julian airport with the
TriCon terminal in Nuremberg
- Today starts the new rail service that will connect
the port of Trieste with the Hub of Nuremberg, located north of the
Bavaria. The connection, which will initially have frequency
will be weekly and then arrive by 2021 at two
rotations per week, will be operated by the Mercitalia joint
Rail - TX Logistik and in collaboration with Alpe Adria, the company
dealing with the development of intermodal transport services
logistics system of the Julian port.
- The service will connect pier V of the port of Trieste with
the TriCon terminal in Nuremberg operated by the "Bayernhafen" group.
The Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea
explained that the project was born on the wave of solid
presence in the Julian airport of the DFDS, the Danish group leader of the
ro-ro transport and shareholder of the Samer Seaports terminal, which
through the service will move between Trieste and Bavaria
incoming and departing units carried by his ships.
The institution pointed out that, in addition to transferring
the turkish and greek market traffic volumes, the new
service will be an attraction for the export needs of the
bavaria's industrial system in addition to that of Friuli Venezia
Giulia and announced that contacts have also been activated with
important players in the regional territory to also verify the
possibility to use the Cervignano hub as
aggregator of additional volumes.
- "This new train, " observed the President
adsp, Zeno D'Agostino - is confirmation that the vocation of
international level is the sole prerogative of the logistics system of the
port of Trieste and is above all an expression of its
strategic identity, which has always been oriented to increase the
rail connectivity with Central Europe, starting with the
by a historic partner such as Bavaria.'
