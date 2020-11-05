



November 5, 2020

Original news Today a new rail service is being started between the port of Trieste and Bavaria

It will connect pier V of the Julian airport with the TriCon terminal in Nuremberg

Today starts the new rail service that will connect the port of Trieste with the Hub of Nuremberg, located north of the Bavaria. The connection, which will initially have frequency will be weekly and then arrive by 2021 at two rotations per week, will be operated by the Mercitalia joint Rail - TX Logistik and in collaboration with Alpe Adria, the company dealing with the development of intermodal transport services logistics system of the Julian port.

The service will connect pier V of the port of Trieste with the TriCon terminal in Nuremberg operated by the "Bayernhafen" group. The Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea explained that the project was born on the wave of solid presence in the Julian airport of the DFDS, the Danish group leader of the ro-ro transport and shareholder of the Samer Seaports terminal, which through the service will move between Trieste and Bavaria incoming and departing units carried by his ships. The institution pointed out that, in addition to transferring the turkish and greek market traffic volumes, the new service will be an attraction for the export needs of the bavaria's industrial system in addition to that of Friuli Venezia Giulia and announced that contacts have also been activated with important players in the regional territory to also verify the possibility to use the Cervignano hub as aggregator of additional volumes.

"This new train, " observed the President adsp, Zeno D'Agostino - is confirmation that the vocation of international level is the sole prerogative of the logistics system of the port of Trieste and is above all an expression of its strategic identity, which has always been oriented to increase the rail connectivity with Central Europe, starting with the by a historic partner such as Bavaria.'







